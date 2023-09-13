Sunny days and cool nights are making for ideal harvest weather, according to Napa Valley grape growers.

The remaining Sauvignon Blanc will be coming in soon, while growers are still waiting for sugars to develop in red varieties. Some expect a flurry of activity in late September and October.

"October harvests are always nice, as long as winter waits until Halloween, at least," said Tom Farella from Coombsville.

While praising the quality of this year's grapes, Igor Sill on Atlas Peak says, "This harvest may prove to be one of the more challenging in our recent history."

Here’s the latest harvest report of 2023, organized by American Viticultural Area:

Calistoga

Matt Crafton, Chateau Montelena — “After a number of blissfully foggy mornings, the sun is out in force in Calistoga. While harvest activity has been trailing off as most white grapes are already off the vine and delivered, the red grape crop continues its steady march forward. In the field, vine canopies are holding well and stress has been moderate and easy to maintain. It wouldn’t surprise me to see some winemakers take advantage of an early picking window over the next week as sugar levels begin to approach 24 Brix. But with nighttime lows in the upper 40s, the latent acidity may force some to pump their brakes a bit and wait.”

Diamond Mountain District

Bill Dyer, Dyer Vineyard — “Graham Wehmeier, winemaker at Diamond Creek, reports: 'Crop looks somewhat light overall due to shatter in some blocks (old vines did better than young vines). Still tracking 3-4 weeks behind last year, putting us on track to start picking at the end of the month.' Further up the mountain, Peter Thompson, owner of Andrew Geoffrey Vineyard (named after his two sons), is anticipating a later start. 'We're fully through veraison, still expecting to start picking third week of October. Vineyard is in great shape despite strong winds. Watering a little more this year than last because of the wind on top of the mountain.'”

Howell Mountain

Laura Barrett, Clif Family Winery — “While most of the Howell Mountain AVA is patiently waiting for ripeness, there are a few reports of Cabernet being harvested on the mountain. Matt Taylor seems to be well underway with his Cabernet harvest at Ink Grade, reporting three picks this past week on their property that bridges the Howell Mountain/Napa Valley AVA line. There are a few producers that are getting closer, with Brix readings in the 23-25 range and juice samples are coloring up, a clear indication that harvest is closer. The forecast continues with a mild pattern, not too hot, not too cold, which is ideal for consistent ripening. At Clif Family, I am finding a nice tempo to harvest so far!”

Chiles Valley District

Alexander Eisele, Volker Eisele Family Estate — “The ripening season continues, slowly. Moderate to cool daytime temperatures with some nighttime temperatures down to the upper 30s. More Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon being picked this week, with yields being up over the previous couple of years. Harvest of the first reds still looks to be far in the distance. Highest Brix being reported in the red varietals is Petite Sirah at 21.”

Spring Mountain District

Stuart Smith, Smith-Madrone Winery — “We’re pretty much into a Goldilocks weather pattern where it’s not too hot and it’s not too cool — it’s just right. And with this weather, harvest may start soon on Spring Mountain. Matt Gardner at Keenan, Michaela Kelly at Stony Hill, Nancy Walker at School House and Smith-Madrone are all expecting to start the Chardonnay harvest later this week or the first of next week. All agree that there is a good crop of Chardonnay and the vines are holding up well. Ron Rosenbrand is still waiting for more flavor in his Sauvignon Blanc before he starts. Wes Steffens reminds us that the excellent 2019 harvest had a similar late start with cool weather and clearly that vintage portends optimism for this harvest.”

St. Helena

Tom Rinaldi, Patent Wines — “No two vintages are the same, and 2023 is proving that in spades. For most of us in the St. Helena AVA, the Sauvignon Blanc and other whites have been picked and are fermenting nicely. There are, however, some white grapes still on the vine as of 9/11, and I am watching them go from green to brown with no signs of Botrytis cinera (“noble rot”) that really reward a sweet, late-harvest version. I am not sure why they haven’t picked these white grapes; but the red grapes are moving along at a steady pace, with a big late-September harvest promised. It is amazing how the varietals are all going to be ripening in a similar date in late September and early October. I am becoming very optimistic.”

Rutherford

Kristin Belair, Honig Vineyard & Winery — “The harvest season always brings lots of anticipation and uncertainty, particularly about the all-important factor, weather. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecaster’s discussions, which often contain a bit of tongue-in-cheek humor, show only subtle warming and subtle cooling. Perfectly boring, lovely fall weather is the best! We are working at a steady, albeit marathon pace, bringing in Sauvignon Blanc and keeping track of the reds as they head into the 20+ Brix range. The first Sauvignon Blanc from Honig’s home vineyard landed last Thursday and is destined for our Reserve Sauvignon Blanc. Meanwhile, the first tanks are completing fermentation and as of now, we are looking at quite an exceptional vintage.”

Oakville

Jennifer Rue, Oakville Ranch Vineyards — “Turnbull kicked off Oakville’s 2023 harvest the middle of last week, picking their Sauvignon Blanc. Over at Groth, Ben Forgeron anticipates starting with their estate whites later this week, or early next week. Asking around at last Friday’s Oakville Winegrowers Summer Social, those having sampled their early Cab blocks are reporting a range of 19-22 Brix, matching what we’re seeing here at Oakville Ranch. Our early field samples show excellent color extraction and flavor development even at low Brix, both hallmarks of a high-quality vintage. This last week of summer will bring a few days with above-average temperatures, which will help see a few more white blocks across the finish line. Then, the pause of a vintage with a marked separation between white and red harvests. This cooler season highlights Napa Valley's diversity of sites and microclimates with marked variability within sub-AVAs and across the valley. One thing is certain, each day is a day closer to picking.”

Yountville

Louis Kapcsandy Jr., Kapcsandy Family Winery — “The early white grapes are in or scheduled for the crush pads before Sept. 20, but some late Chardonnays will not be picked until early October. The cooler weather has maintained bright, fresh acids and many are predicting similar profiles for the reds. Current yields are 15-20% above last year and 2024 could very well yield a bumper crop, based on the strength and size of the current shoots. All eyes are on the extended forecast for early October. Sugars are still loading in the reds, berries are just beginning to soften, but phenolics still need several weeks to ripen. Several growers, now that we’re past any real threat of hot temps, report sending in crews to open canopies for better sun exposure on the fruit and air flow. ‘The calm before the storm’ was muttered by more than one vineyard manager recently. Here's hoping the coming ‘storm’ will be steady and fruit reaches the cellars in optimum condition.”

Atlas Peak

Igor Sill, Sill Family Vineyards — “Atlas Peak vintners acknowledge that a cool, wet spring has slowed the vine ripening clock, meaning the 2023 harvest will certainly be delayed well into the end of October or into November, increasing the potential risk of fall rains. 'Our berries are going to come in late with great concentration at Hardten Family Vineyards,' states vintner David Hardten. 'Thankfully, the season started off with abundant winter rainfall, enriching our dormant vines with much-needed nutrients. The year's summer heat waves then ensued, so we are anticipating lower yields with smaller-sized berries. A late harvest offers us divine hang time, creating exceptional fruit with great structure and soft tannins, promising an amazing vintage. So it's slow and steady while we pray for a dry fall season ahead. This harvest may prove to be one of the more challenging in our recent history. All in all, my Atlas Peak neighbors remain very optimistic about crafting 2023 wines of the highest quality.”

Stags Leap District

Elizabeth Vianna, Chimney Rock Winery — "As our Stags Leap District winemakers begin to sample red grapes for maturity, our collective crystal ball tells us that we will have a very busy October! Elias Fernandez, winemaker at Shafer Vineyards, reports, 'Sugars running about 19-22 Brix … October will be condensed!' Carmel Greenberg, winemaker at Clos Du Val, reports similar findings with most Cabernet Sauvignon grapes still in the 19-22 Brix range. She said, 'No picking at our SLD vineyard yet. Maybe some Yountville Sauvignon Blanc next week.' Josh Widaman, winemaker at Pine Ridge Vineyards, reported his sugars were in the same range and was excited about the prospective quality of the vintage. 'This beautiful "people weather" will allow for plenty of hang time. Tannins should have plenty of time to resolve themselves and colors should be intense. We expect the lengthy bloom and veraison periods will result in a wide range of ripeness throughout clusters and are hoping that this leads to more complexity. That said, we would all prefer some warmer, grape-ripening weather.' At Chimney Rock, our grape maturity numbers resemble our neighbors. We continue to prep and are thrilled with a little return of grape-ripening weather this weekend. We are making our way through our Rutherford Sauvignon Blanc and Sauvignon Gris while we wait for those beautiful flavors to evolve in our Stags Leap District Estate.”

Oak Knoll District

Jon Ruel, Trefethen Family Vineyards — “These sunny days, with highs in the 80s, and chilly nights, with lows in the 50s and even the 40s, have been great for the grapes. Flavors and chemistry are progressing nicely, and the pace of harvest has picked up slightly. Here at Trefethen, we are picking Riesling, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir this week. Scott Meadows at Silenus says they aren't too busy yet but are excited about the quality of what they have brought in so far. Laura Barrett of Clif Family Winery has been picking Sauvignon Blanc with 'great flavors' and 'balanced chemistry' and expects to be picking their OKD reds by late September.”

Coombsville

Tom Farella, Farella Vineyard — "The slow ripening season continues with just a few reports of harvesting in Coombsville — a little Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay — but I haven't personally seen any real activity. While the harvest is setting up as one of the latest in recent memory, we anticipate getting our Sauvignon Blanc in later this week. Meantime, Merlot and Cabernet are still taking their time as the days grow shorter, the nights a little cooler and, if experience matters, things will catch up in the weeks ahead. October harvests are always nice, as long as winter waits until Halloween, at least."

Carneros

Christopher Hyde, Hyde Vineyards — “The weather has remained cool and foggy in the mornings, with a few hours of warm weather in the late morning and afternoon to push ripening and maintain acidity. Pinot Noir harvest kicked off on Friday at Hyde Vineyards in Carneros. The yields are higher than we have seen in many years. On Monday sparkling wine harvest continues, and our still wine harvest begins with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir further into the week.”

For real-time harvest photos and updates, visit the Napa Valley Vintners’ Harvest 2023 website at harvestnapa.com.

