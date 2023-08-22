Wine auction nets $19,000 for CANV

Mustards Grill celebrated its 40th anniversary by auctioning off 40 premium magnums of wine from some of wine country’s most celebrated vintners and growers, raising $19,000 to benefit Community Action Napa Valley (CANV).

CANV operates the Napa Valley Food Bank, Meals on Wheels and the Napa Food Pantry, which offers seven locations — American Canyon, Napa, St. Helena (serving Yountville), Calistoga, Angwin, Berryessa, and Pope Valley. In addition, CANV supports many other Napa based nonprofits by providing access to food for their emergency services. By the numbers, CANV helps nearly 48,000 individuals, families, and seniors each year, distributing over 3 million pounds of food, while delivering nearly 500 meals daily, totaling over 130,000 annually.

Mustards Grill, created by legendary Chef Cindy Pawlcyn, officially turned 40 on June 16 and is celebrating its anniversary throughout 2023.

For more information on Mustards Grill, visit mustardsgrill.com.

Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis available for a limited time

Butter Chardonnay by JaM Cellars has partnered with Club Crackers to create a limited-edition snack: Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis.

The crackers combine Club Minis with Butter Chardonnay to make a next-level snack for any get together, taking wine and cracker combinations to new heights, according to a press release.

“Who doesn’t love wine and crackers? But infusing Butter Chardonnay into Club Minis — that’s a new level of deliciousness we couldn’t resist making with our friends at Club,” said Michele Truchard, co-founder and of JaM Cellars. “It was incredibly fun taste testing to create the perfect bite that really complements the wine. Butter fans everywhere are going to love them.”

This first-of-its-kind, wine-infused innovation from Club Crackers is available for a limited time in the Ultimate Butter Box. This essential hosting box is packed with the Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis, four 250mL ButterCans, and an insulated tote. The Ultimate Butter Box is available at ButterClubMinis.com for $30 while supplies last.

"Our fans know that hanging with their club alongside their favorite cracker and wine is all they need to kick back and relax,” said Carrie Foose, director of brand marketing for Kellogg's Crackers. “That's why we're so excited to bring them the Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis — a snack that seamlessly brings together everything they need for the perfect bite at the next gathering.

“We look forward to hearing what fans think of this unique, limited-edition snack, because with Butter Chardonnay infused in their favorite Club Minis, their next club hang will be fabulous,” she added.

Wine auction to feature rare Screaming Eagle collection

Christie’s Wine Department in America presents "California Only Online: Featuring A Private Library Collection of Screaming Eagle and Other Napa Classics" in September.

The auction features the largest ever single owner collection of Screaming Eagle ever to appear at auction at Christie’s, according to a press release. Included in the sale are 20 vintages of this cult Napa classic, including rare magnums and multiple vintages of The Flight.

Highlights from the sale feature a collection of Napa rarities, including large formats of Groth, Reserve, Cabernet Sauvignon 1985 in both 6- and 3-liter and a rare case of magnums of Stag's Leap, Cask 23, Cabernet Sauvignon 1985.

Also featured is a rare full case of Beaulieu Vineyards Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 1968. Rounding out the auction are 10 vintages of Scarecrow, offered in three-bottle original wooden cases and multiple vintages of Opus One.

"The auction features both the cult and the classic with a comprehensive offering from Screaming Eagle, alongside rare vintages of BV Private Reserve and large formats from Groth among the many highlights," said Chris Munro, head of department, Americas Fine Wine & Spirits, in the press release. "With interest for rare Californian wines from both domestic and international buyers, we are delighted to present this exceptional sale.”

Bidding runs from Sept. 1 – 13. Learn more at christies.com.

Mayacamas re-releases 2009 Cabernet Sauvignon

Mayacamas Vineyards has released its 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon and re-released its acclaimed 2009 Cabernet Sauvignon.

“2019 was an exceptional vintage for Cabernet Sauvignon at Mayacamas,” said winemaker Braiden Albrecht in a press release. “Healthy winter rains, followed by a warm but consistent summer and mild weather at harvest, yielded fruit with great freshness and integrity. The 2019 Cabernet has a balanced tannin structure with a beautiful red fruit profile and savoriness that aligns well with the 2009 vintage’s elegant fruit concentration.”

Complementing the 2019 release, the 2009 Cabernet Sauvignon is driven by focused red berry fruit: vibrant raspberry tones complemented by wonderfully concentrated cranberry and anise. Primal tones of pine, cedar, and thyme broaden the palate offering savory delicacy with a laser like focus and verve with considerable length on the back palate.

Both wines are available online at Mayacamas.com.

Napa Valley Brewing Company expands distribution

Napa Valley Brewing Company, a craft brewery in Calistoga, recently announced the upcoming completion of its highly anticipated brewery expansion, according to a press release. This milestone achievement will not only increase the variety of beers available from Napa Valley Brewing Company but will also mark the beginning of its craft beer distribution to select local restaurant establishments and fine resorts.

The expansion project signifies a substantial investment in cutting-edge brewing equipment and facilities, catapulting Napa Valley Brewing Company's ability to offer an extensive range of beers. The expanded brewery operations will unlock new avenues for innovation and experimentation, enabling the brewery to satisfy craft beer enthusiasts with an even broader variety of flavors and styles, according to a press release.

"We are thrilled to announce the upcoming completion of our brewery expansion and the introduction of local distribution," expressed Head Brewmaster Tim Campos. "The increased brewing capacity will allow us to showcase additional styles to our loyal guests. It is definitely an exciting time here at the Napa Valley Brewing Company."

The Napa Valley Brewing Company is located at the Calistoga Inn & Restaurant.