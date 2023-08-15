Mondavi opens Arch & Tower at historic Borreo Building

Robert Mondavi Winery recently opened Arch & Tower in downtown Napa.

“This is an exciting and historic moment for Robert Mondavi Winery, as we open our first ever offsite tasting room and continue to build on our deep connection with the Napa community,” says Lauren Larrabee, general manager of Robert Mondavi Winery, in a press release.

Located in the historic Borreo Building, Arch & Tower combines the energy of downtown Napa with experiences wholly reimagined to emphasize community and bring fresh perspective to the traditional wine tasting experience. “Robert Mondavi was a huge supporter of downtown Napa, an innovator, and the consummate host himself, so I think he would be proud of what the team has created at Arch & Tower,” says Director of Hospitality Philip Hansell.

Guests arriving for a tasting will be led to the open-air lounge overlooking downtown Napa. The Napa Exploration experience includes a tasting of Robert Mondavi Winery’s Estates Collection and an array of à la carte bites created to complement the wines, including seasoned waffle fries paired with crème fraiche ranch with trout roe, and red wine braised beef croquettes with house-made mustard.

Within Arch & Tower will also live the To Kalon Collective, a private tasting room celebrating To Kalon Vineyard through offerings from Schrader Cellars, Double Diamond, To Kalon Vineyard Company and Robert Mondavi Winery. With a limited number of appointments available each day, priority access will be granted to club members when reservations open on Aug. 25.

Arch & Tower is open Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations can be made at robertmondaviwinery.com/pages/arch-and-tower.

Wine auction nets $19,000 for CANV

Mustards Grill celebrated its 40th anniversary by auctioning off 40 premium magnums of wine from some of wine country’s most celebrated vintners and growers, raising $19,000 to benefit Community Action Napa Valley (CANV).

CANV operates the Napa Valley Food Bank, Meals on Wheels and the Napa Food Pantry, which offers seven locations — American Canyon, Napa, St. Helena (serving Yountville), Calistoga, Angwin, Berryessa, and Pope Valley. In addition, CANV supports many other Napa based nonprofits by providing access to food for their emergency services. By the numbers, CANV helps nearly 48,000 individuals, families, and seniors each year, distributing over 3 million pounds of food, while delivering nearly 500 meals daily, totaling over 130,000 annually.

Mustards Grill, created by legendary Chef Cindy Pawlcyn, officially turned 40 on June 16 and is celebrating its anniversary throughout 2023.

For more information on Mustards Grill, visit mustardsgrill.com.

Vintner's Vanguard celebration returns to Brasswood

Brasswood Cellars hosts its Vintner's Vanguard Event, an exclusive celebration of the artistry and craftsmanship of small-production wines, on Saturday, Aug. 19.

During the Vintner's Vanguard Event, attendees will be treated to an unparalleled experience that brings together some of the most sought-after wine brands under one roof. Guests will have the unique opportunity to connect with the masterful winemakers and gain insights into the winemaking process.

“I look forward to this event every year,” said Brasswood co-creator Marcus Marquez in a press release. “With so many talented winemakers and wine brands here, I am so proud to be able to bring us all together for this fun annual gathering. These boutique brands work hand-in-hand with our renowned winemaking team, utilizing our cutting-edge, high-tech winemaking facility to produce their exceptional wines."

This year’s featured wineries include Bevan Cellars, Dalecio Family Wines, Fait-Main, Harumph, Haber Family Winery, Michael Mondavi Family Wines, Modus Operandi Cellars, Mondavi Sisters Collection, Moone Tsai, Parallel Napa Valley, Peirson Meyer, Strala, The Vineyard House, Westwood Estate Wines and Zakin Wines.

The Vintner's Vanguard Event will run from noon-3 p.m. at Brasswood Winery Estate, 3111 St. Helena Highway North, St. Helena. Tickets are $185. For more information, visit VV-2023.eventbrite.com.

Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis available for a limited time

Butter Chardonnay by JaM Cellars has partnered with Club Crackers to create a limited-edition snack: Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis.

The crackers combine Club Minis with Butter Chardonnay to make a next-level snack for any get together, taking wine and cracker combinations to new heights, according to a press release.

“Who doesn’t love wine and crackers? But infusing Butter Chardonnay into Club Minis — that’s a new level of deliciousness we couldn’t resist making with our friends at Club,” said Michele Truchard, co-founder and of JaM Cellars. “It was incredibly fun taste testing to create the perfect bite that really complements the wine. Butter fans everywhere are going to love them.”

This first-of-its-kind, wine-infused innovation from Club Crackers is available for a limited time in the Ultimate Butter Box. This essential hosting box is packed with the Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis, four 250mL ButterCans, and an insulated tote. The Ultimate Butter Box is available at ButterClubMinis.com for $30 while supplies last.

"Our fans know that hanging with their club alongside their favorite cracker and wine is all they need to kick back and relax,” said Carrie Foose, director of brand marketing for Kellogg's Crackers. “That's why we're so excited to bring them the Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis — a snack that seamlessly brings together everything they need for the perfect bite at the next gathering.

“We look forward to hearing what fans think of this unique, limited-edition snack, because with Butter Chardonnay infused in their favorite Club Minis, their next club hang will be fabulous,” she added.

Mayacamas re-releases 2009 Cabernet Sauvignon

Mayacamas Vineyards has released its 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon and re-released its acclaimed 2009 Cabernet Sauvignon.

“2019 was an exceptional vintage for Cabernet Sauvignon at Mayacamas,” said winemaker Braiden Albrecht in a press release. “Healthy winter rains, followed by a warm but consistent summer and mild weather at harvest, yielded fruit with great freshness and integrity. The 2019 Cabernet has a balanced tannin structure with a beautiful red fruit profile and savoriness that aligns well with the 2009 vintage’s elegant fruit concentration.”

Complementing the 2019 release, the 2009 Cabernet Sauvignon is driven by focused red berry fruit: vibrant raspberry tones complemented by wonderfully concentrated cranberry and anise. Primal tones of pine, cedar, and thyme broaden the palate offering savory delicacy with a laser like focus and verve with considerable length on the back palate.

Both wines are available online at Mayacamas.com.

Napa Valley Brewing Company expands distribution

Napa Valley Brewing Company, a craft brewery in Calistoga, recently announced the upcoming completion of its highly anticipated brewery expansion, according to a press release. This milestone achievement will not only increase the variety of beers available from Napa Valley Brewing Company but will also mark the beginning of its craft beer distribution to select local restaurant establishments and fine resorts.

The expansion project signifies a substantial investment in cutting-edge brewing equipment and facilities, catapulting Napa Valley Brewing Company's ability to offer an extensive range of beers. The expanded brewery operations will unlock new avenues for innovation and experimentation, enabling the brewery to satisfy craft beer enthusiasts with an even broader variety of flavors and styles, according to a press release.

"We are thrilled to announce the upcoming completion of our brewery expansion and the introduction of local distribution," expressed Head Brewmaster Tim Campos. "The increased brewing capacity will allow us to showcase additional styles to our loyal guests. It is definitely an exciting time here at the Napa Valley Brewing Company."

The Napa Valley Brewing Company is located at the Calistoga Inn & Restaurant.