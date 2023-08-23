The lingering effects of a wet winter and a cool spring have Napa Valley grape growers anticipating the latest harvest in years.

Veraison, the ripening stage in which red grapes change color from green to red, is still incomplete in much of the Napa Valley. Some growers aren't expecting to harvest reds until late October or even November.

"The combination of a late beginning to the growing season along with mild temperatures has postponed all varietals," reports Alexander Eisele of Volker Eisele Family Estate in Chiles Valley. "Other than a few whites, harvest looks to be far in the distance."

Vineyards at higher elevations are typically harvested later than those on the valley floor. Igor Sill of Sill Family Vineyards on Atlas Peak expects to harvest "at November's end."

Here’s the first harvest report of 2023, organized by American Viticultural Area:

Calistoga

Matt Crafton, Chateau Montelena — “I’ll go ahead and get this out of the way: I’m really, really excited about the 2023 vintage. And that isn’t just because I’ve been able to enjoy a relatively quiet August. This is the type of growing season I love. We began the year with abundant soil moisture, enjoyed a cool spring, and have relished a consistently warm summer with morning fog (yes, we have fog in Calistoga) and predictable afternoon breezes. Sure, there have been challenges: The cool temperatures during bloom hindered berry set in some vineyards and mildew pressure has been high. But overall, I’m on the train. Fingers crossed.”

Howell Mountain

Laura Barrett, Clif Family Winery — “Timing of harvest seems to be the greatest talking point of the vintage amongst vintners thus far. Many of us are accustomed to processing Sauvignon Blanc around this date on the calendar, but vineyards are tracking about 2-3 weeks behind what we call ‘normal.’ Up on Howell Mountain this week, Sam Kaplan at Arkenstone said their estate is looking incredible and grapes are ‘swiftly moving through veraison.’ Mia Klein at Cimarossa reported 5-50% veraison, depending on exposure and soil type. At Clif Family Winery, we have nearly full color on our Ink Grade properties on the north side of the hill, and only about 5% veraison at our Cold Springs property on the south side. Although harvest will be later without a doubt, I am seeing a nice range of development across our different microclimates which will hopefully spread out the Cabernet harvest. After a brief rain on Monday, we will resume warmer temperatures this week and get back to our regularly scheduled ripening pattern."

Chiles Valley District

Alexander Eisele, Volker Eisele Family Estate — "Up and down the Chiles Valley District one can see the results of a much-needed previous wet winter. The vine canopies look healthy and vigorous. The combination of a late beginning to the growing season along with mild temperatures has postponed all varietals. Other than a few whites, harvest looks to be far in the distance. Veraison isn’t even complete. At this point yields look to be average to above average with clusters on the larger side. We have a long way to go."

Spring Mountain District

Stuart Smith, Smith-Madrone Winery — "The consensus of Matt Gardner at Keenan, Ron Rosenbrand at Spring Mountain Vineyard, Andy Schweiger at Schweiger Vineyards and myself is that harvest will start about three weeks later than normal. We’re all looking at starting about the end of the second week in September. There’s no veraison in the Cabernet Franc, 30% in the Cabernet Sauvignon and the Chardonnay is maybe 60% through. Unfortunately, that exceptionally foggy June gloom has resulted in Chardonnay with lots of chicks and hens (high variation in berry size). The berries of the red varietals seem smaller than usual, which is good for quality, and with the loose clusters the reds will be able to take several Hilary-like storms with no problems."

Rutherford

Kristin Belair, Honig Vineyard & Winery — "Every vintage seems to have its own personality. In 2022 we saw our first grapes on Aug. 2. This year we are eagerly awaiting the first delivery of Sauvignon Blanc to Honig on Tuesday, Aug. 22. With Cabernet Sauvignon in cooler areas of the valley still finishing up veraison, we are anticipating that it will be late in October before we wrap up 2023. Temperatures are forecasted to be relatively moderate. We have fortunately had minimal impacts from Hurricane Hilary. The fruit is looking fabulous leading us to anticipate a very smooth start to the adventure that is harvest. Yippee!"

Yountville

Louis Kapcsandy Jr., Kapcsandy Family Winery — "Based on this years’ phenology, much of the fruit around Yountville is tracking on an arc similar to 2010. Abundant winter rain and a cooler early spring held the vines in dormancy two to three weeks longer than the previous two years. Sauvignon Blanc, primarily at Gamble Ranch, is 3 degrees lower (on sugar Brix) than at this time last year. Malbec on the valley floor was recently recorded at 15 Brix and most Chardonnays are in the 12-14 range. At Kapcsandy vineyard on State Lane, the Furmint blocks (Hungarian white) are nearing 16 Brix and will be picked in about three weeks. Looking back at harvest histories, this pattern is most reminiscent of vintages from 15 years ago, when drought was less prevalent. For the reds, September will dictate the style and the quality. Most of the Cabernets and Merlots are tracking for mid-to-late October. Yields are predicted to surpass 2022 and that has everyone encouraged. It will be a long season, but nearly all the best vintages are."

Atlas Peak

Igor Sill, Sill Family Vineyards — "Our Atlas Peak Sill Family Vineyards experienced a bitterly cold and unusually wet winter (much welcomed!) which I anticipate will extend this year’s harvest by three to four weeks. Our crew just wrapped up our leaf canopy management controlling the amount of sunlight and air that our fruit receives so as to prevent late-summer sunburn. We are now moving into the phase where we carefully inspect each fruit cluster and cut off (fruit drop) any clusters that are not developing properly. Though this process always brings tears to my eyes, this 'thinning' helps our vines direct their energy to the best clusters remaining which will result in the highest-quality fruit. It’s painful, but dropping fruit ensures the best possible development of polyphenol tannins for our grapes.

"Due to our high-elevation mountain terroir, Atlas Peak’s vineyards tend to reach harvest much later than Napa’s valley floor vineyards, many of which have already achieved ripening by July. Our fruit tends to hang on the vines much longer, thus we are just now on the verge of entering that magical ripening of berry pigment development phase where grapes transform from green to deep red fruit, known as veraison. So far it appears as though we are headed for a superb 2023 Atlas Peak vintage season with harvest at November's end."

Stags Leap District

Elizabeth Vianna, Chimney Rock Winery — "Winemakers in Stags Leap District are still in harvest preparation mode as we expect quite a late start this year. Michael Baldacci, director of winemaking at Baldacci, was working on some green thinning on their estate and was hoping for 'no rain until Thanksgiving.' Carmel Greenberg, winemaker at Clos du Val Vineyards, said 'Veraison is way behind, the Merlot and Malbec behind the Cabernet Sauvignon, which usually is the opposite.' She doesn’t anticipate any fruit until the end of September. Josh Widaman, winemaker at Pine Ridge Vineyards, also finishing up some green-dropping and watching Malbec going through veraison. He was excited to see new interns arrive and was 'thinking positive thoughts about a dry Halloween.' At Chimney Rock we too have finished some fruit thinning and are working on blending our 2022 wines. We’ll get into harvest prep mode after next week, as our interns arrive since we don’t expect any of our Stags Leap District reds until late September or early October."

Oak Knoll District

Jon Ruel, Trefethen Family Vineyards — "We continue to experience moderate weather here in Carneros in what has overall been a cool growing season. Despite an extended (three-week) bloom period, set is good, and yields higher than the past few years. Veraison is near complete in our Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, and we are about three weeks from the beginning of our harvest season, which in recent years would be starting around this time."

Coombsville

Tom Farella, Farella Vineyard — "The season started a few weeks late and has been tracking for a mid-September start with Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. We have finally seen veraison in earnest in Cabernet Sauvignon and expecting the process to pick up speed and come in to balance. The weather ahead is critical and we hope to be enjoying a lovely September and October."

For real-time harvest photos and updates, visit the Napa Valley Vintners’ Harvest 2023 website at harvestnapa.com.