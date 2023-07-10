Alpha Omega Winery vintners to serve as honorary chairs of Reflect & Rejoice Gala

Providence Community Health Foundation Napa Valley recently announced Robin and Michelle Baggett of Alpha Omega will serve as the honorary chairs for the 17th annual benefit Gala at Castello di Amorosa on Sept. 8. This year’s event, with the theme Reflect & Rejoice, will celebrate the Alpha Omega duo's significant philanthropic commitment to Napa Valley.

“Robin and I are thrilled to be honorary chairs for this critically important event to support care and education for those facing a serious illness, Alzheimer’s, or the end of life,” said Michelle Baggett. “The Reflect & Rejoice Gala is a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the compassionate care provided by the organization for over 40 years and rejoice in the opportunity we have to join with our community to ensure these vital services are available to those in need.”

The Baggett’s actively support charities which focus on children’s education, medical technology and the community. Robin, a former chair of the Napa Valley Vintners Board, is currently an advisor and serves on multiple philanthropic committees. Michelle, as CEO of the Alpha Omega Foundation, promotes charitable giving among Napa Valley's future leaders. She is known for designing successful auction lots and serves on various boards. Together, Robin and Michelle were honored as the 2011 V Foundation Wine Celebration Vintner Grant Honorees.

In the spirit of reflecting and rejoicing, the Baggetts now join an illustrious group of honorary chairs including Jean-Charles Boisset, Eileen Crane, Leslie and Rich Frank, Gina Gallo, Thomas Keller, Beth Nickel, Dario Sattui, Emma Swain, and the Torres and Rombauer families.

For additional information about Providence Community Health Foundation Napa Valley and the Gala, visit reflectandrejoice.org.

Lopez retires after 34 years with Schramsberg

Schramsberg Vineyard groundskeeper Matias Lopez has retired after 34 years of service. For anyone who has visited the Schramsberg property, the property’s gardens receive just as much love and attention as the wines do, making sure that visitors have the most beautiful scenery to enjoy upon arrival.

Lopez was hired by Schramsberg’s matriarch Jamie Davies with the input from longtime friend and Master Gardener Jean Michaels in January 1989.

“Jean and Jamie saw that I had a passion for gardening and gave me an opportunity to let me work on this wonderful property,” said Lopez. “They would send me to as many workshops that I could attend, learning about pruning, planting and fertilizing, as well as how to identify and treat the various diseases that could harm the plants.”

The Davies family celebrated the retirement of Lopez with a gathering of family, friends and coworkers, and the hosting the dedication of a plaque in the Schramsberg gardens, eternalizing Lopez’s impact on the property and family.

Lopez will retire to Veracruz, Mexico, where he has a cattle ranch.