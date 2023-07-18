Maxville Winery launches commercial kitchen and art exhibition in Chiles Valley

Wine consumers and industry insiders gathered at Maxville Winery, nestled in Napa Valley’s Chiles Valley, to celebrate the grand opening of Maxville’s commercial kitchen and art exhibition on July 8.

The commercial kitchen is the only approved commercially viable winery kitchen east of St. Helena, and its opening marks the launch of Maxville’s food and wine pairing series initiative, according to a press release.

The art exhibit, curated by Ray Beldner of Startup Curatorial, features 10 Bay Area artists, many of whom were present for the grand opening party. Their art pieces adorn the walls of the winery and will be available for viewing and purchase this summer at Maxville Winery’s estate.

During the grand opening celebration, guests noshed on bites prepared by chefs Patrick Merkley and Michael Dandola of downtown Napa’s Shackford’s Kitchen. Pairings with Maxville’s estate wines included Binchotan-seared Snake River beef, served with Maxville’s Cabernet Sauvignon, and whimsically purple, Cabernet-infused vegan meringues for dessert.

Pouring the wine were Maxville’s winemaking team, including winemaker Bastien Lucas and assistant winemaker Collin Lilly.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to commemorate Maxville’s new chapter, and speeches were made by leaders of the past and present. Maxville’s CEO and founder Anthony Hsu did the honors of cutting the cherry-red ribbon. Beside him was consultant Tim Allen, who spearheaded the design and construction of the Maxville Winery kitchen.

To honor the property’s rich history, the children of the original owners, Lisa and Rick Keith, shared stories of the land, which once held a summer camp, followed by a vineyard, and eventually a winery in the 1980s.

Stony Hill opens ‘The Residence’ tasting experience

A redesign of a classic winery welcomes guests into a reimagined hospitality space, and will offer “curated wine tasting experiences to showcase the wines from one of the pioneers of luxury wine on Spring Mountain” while maintaining the legacy of the original owners, Fred and Eleanor McCrea, according to the press release.

“Visiting The Residence at Stony Hill is an opportunity to explore and connect with both the uniqueness of the estate and the historic significance of the winery through the lens of time and place,” wrote CEO of Lawrence Wine Estates, Carlton McCoy, Jr. in the press release.

The Residence has been designed by Hayley Johnson of Rākis Design in San Francisco, and includes vintage décor from around the world.

Stony Hill Vineyard was founded in 1951 and sits on the eastern side of the Mayacamas Mountains between 800 and 1,550 feet of elevation, “making it an ideal location for growing grapes.” Stony Hill is owned by Lawrence Wine Estates.

“Through a deep understanding of the soil and the vineyard, coupled with low intervention winemaking, we aim to craft wines from this site that will express the very best of Spring Mountain,” said Stony Hill Winemaker Reid Griggs in the press release.

The Residence Experience is $150 per person for parties up to six and lasts 90 minutes. It includes a curated tour of the historic building and views alongside tastings of the currently released wines. Guests can also book the taste of Stony Hill experience for $75 a person for an introduction into the Stony Hill portfolio. The Residence at Stony Hill is located at 3331 St. Helena Hwy North, St. Helena, and welcomes guests Thursday through Monday by reservation.

Open house at the Ackerman Heritage House

Visit the restored Ackerman Heritage House on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for wine tasting and historical tours. The tasting salon and courtyard of the Queen Anne Victorian will be open for all while dedicated guides will bring hourly tours with the historic halls, as per the press release.

Ackerman Family Vineyards wine by the bottle and by the glass will be available for purchase throughout the day, and can be enjoyed alongside the cheese boards, tea and cookies also on offer.

The event is free but admittance will be monitored to prevent overcrowding. Locals are encouraged to bring their Napa ID for special offerings.

RVPS at Tock.

Sonoma County winemakers petition for Sebastopol Hills appellation recognition

The Sebastopol Hills Winegrowers Association has submitted a petition to the Tax and Trade Bureau of the United States to establish the Sebastopol Hills in Sonoma County as an American Viticultural Area (“AVA”), according to their press release. This would allow winemakers to label their wines “Sebastopol Hills.”

The proposed area contains about 10,320 acres and includes 1,000 acres of planted vines across at least 50 vineyards throughout the Russian River Valley. The unique sandy loam soil of the region creates wines unique to the region, and so the Association believes the branding should reflect that.

The proposed boundaries for the Sebastopol Hills include the series of hills directly west and south of the City of Sebastopol, south of Bodega Hwy (Hwy 12), east of Barnett Valley Road, north and northeast of Blucher Creek, and west of Highway 116, according to the press release.

“Through working in my own small vineyard in Sebastopol Hills, it became obvious to me that this region is distinct, and special, and deserving of formal recognition as a geographic indicator,” wrote Joe Rogoway, Managing Partner at Rogoway Law Group and legal counsel to the Association, in the press release.

Longtime local winegrower and founder of Balletto Vineyards John Balletto said “there is no grape growing region like Sebastopol Hills.”

Alex Kanzler, Sebastopol native and Winemaker at Kanzler Vineyards, added in the press release that “this petition simply requests formal recognition for what we as local grape growers and winemakers all already know: the Sebastopol Hills are a unique terroir and the resulting wines taste like the place where they’re grown and nowhere else.”

The Sebastopol Winegrowers Association is a charitable nonprofit and tax exempt organization, and is committed to showcasing the unique terroir of the proposed Sebastopol Hill AVA. More information can be found at sebastopolhillswinegrowers.org.