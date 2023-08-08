Napa Valley Wine Train partners with Chandon for “Secret Garden” experience

The Napa Valley Wine Train recently announced its partnership with Chandon for the launch of the “Secret Garden Afternoon Tea” experience. A new exclusively designed rail car will offer the train’s popular four-course Afternoon Tea service now paired with Chandon's Garden Spritz, a ready-to-drink summer aperitif made with a blend of exceptional sparkling wine and a delectable house-made ‘Garden liqueur’ authentically handcrafted by Chandon's winemaking team in Argentina using locally sourced, handpicked Valencia oranges, fresh herbs, and spices.

“It’s a privilege to partner with Chandon as the winery celebrates its 50th anniversary in Napa Valley and bring them aboard the train for this limited 2023 seasonal, Summer and Fall, experience,” said Nathan Davis, general manager of the Napa Valley Wine Train. “This is our first exclusive partnership with a local sparkling wine producer, and Chandon's luxurious Garden Spritz innovation is the perfect way to start your Afternoon Tea service.

"Through the three-hour journey, our guests will be transported literally and figuratively through the scenic backdrop of Napa Valley and astonishingly within the train car itself having been transformed with fine China, gorgeous golden three-tier risers and an indoor secret garden created by the acclaimed florist, Zeineb Huizinga.”

The new “Secret Garden Afternoon Tea” experience is now available for booking Saturdays and Sundays through October 2023. The train departs at 11:30 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. daily and features up to 11 other experiences with the Afternoon Tea being in its own private transformed train car. Tickets start at $215.

For reservations and more information, call 800-427-4124 or visit winetrain.com/events/afternoon-tea.

Distinguished Vineyards names new VPs

Distinguished Vineyards recently named Dai Deh vice president of marketing and Lindsey Eddy-Cort vice president of consumer sales and hospitality.

Effective immediately, Dai Deh will oversee the brand management and trade marketing for the Distinguished Vineyards portfolio and Lindsey Eddy-Cort will lead the sales and marketing in the direct-to-consumer channel, according to the press release.

Deh has 15 years of experience in marketing and management, and most recently worked as vice president of marketing at Mezzetta, a specialty foods company. Prior to that he was brand director at Clif Bar & Company and served on their equity advisory council. The press release describes him as “an accomplished brand builder known for his strategic thinking, his empowering leadership style and his belief that businesses can serve as a force for positive change.”

“I’m excited to learn about how our customers and consumers engage with our portfolio of luxury wine brands and to create long-lasting relationships based on our shared values,” wrote Deh in the press release.

Eddy-Cort brings 12 years of wine industry experience to her position, and previously served as senior director of consumer sales and hospitality at E. & J. Gallo Winery, where she led the brand to receive honors for their tasting experiences. She has been an ardent advocate for promoting diversity and inclusivity throughout her career, as per the press release, and will bring that focus with her to Distinguished Vineyards.

“I am thrilled to be representing such an amazing portfolio, and to help further elevate these iconic wineries and their acclaimed DTC and hospitality programs,” Eddy-Cort wrote in the press release. “I am proud to join a company with such strong values in the areas of sustainability and inclusion — areas that I am deeply passionate about.”

Distinguished Vineyards was formed in 2008 and now includes Argyle Winery in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, MacRostie Winery and Vineyards in Sonoma County, Markham Vineyards and TEXTBOOK in Napa Valley, Wither Hills in New Zealand, and Dough Wines, the company’s partnership with the James Beard Foundation.

Visit distinguishedvineyards.com for more information.