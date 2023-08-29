E. & J. Gallo’s Luxury Wine Group announced Tuesday that it has purchased Rombauer Vineyards.

Founded in 1980 by Koerner and Joan Rombauer, Rombauer Vineyards produces wine from vineyards in the Napa Valley, Sonoma County, the Sierra Foothills, and the Santa Lucia Highlands. In 2022 Rombauer bought 154 acres in Carneros-Sonoma, Sonoma Valley and Amador County.

According to a news release issued by Modesto-based Gallo, the acquisition includes the Rombauer Vineyards brand, three winery and production facilities, two tasting rooms with vineyard views, and over 700 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards in Carneros, Atlas Peak, St. Helena, Calistoga, Sonoma Valley and the Sierra Foothills.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“On behalf of the Rombauer family, we are thrilled that we were able to find a dedicated, multi-generational family who share in our vision and passion of providing exceptional wines with a long-term focus on quality and reinforcing community," said K.R. Rombauer, owner and son of Koerner and Joan Rombauer. "Gallo places great importance in stewardship of the land, the Rombauer brand, and their employees."

“The Rombauer brand and family have built a reputation around quality and integrity," said Joseph C. Gallo, vice president and general manager of Gallo’s Luxury Wine Group. "It’s an iconic brand rooted in distinctive and respected wines."

“We are excited to work on this next chapter alongside the very talented Rombauer Leadership and Winemaking team," Gallo added. "Their values, along with their long-term focus, align seamlessly with our culture. Our shared goal is to honor and build on this legacy.”

The Rombauer Vineyards portfolio is known for a distinctive fruit-driven style, including a well-known Carneros Chardonnay.

Founder Koerner Rombauer died in May 2018 at the age of 83.