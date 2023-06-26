As isolating and frightening as the pandemic was, wine consumption skyrocketed. Sheltering in place opened the door to alternative avenues for tastings, especially in the wine trade. With shipping costs elevated, wineries also searched for alternatives to costly wine shipments.

Enter Vinovae, the French-based wine repackaging firm launched in 2016 that bottles a few ounces of wine into sample-sized bottles.

“The pandemic had a highly positive impact on our business,” says co-founder Tristan Destremau.

With wine producers and sales representatives unable to travel, it forced them to find ways to send samples to their customers. The closure of restaurants also prompted wineries to explore new customer bases and send out samples to attract them.

Wine training academies faced challenges as well. With the closing of their physical facilities, they, too, searched for ways to continue operations.

Online training experienced exponential growth. “Even beyond the pandemic, the demand for online training remains substantial as students can now receive training remotely while also participating in sample tastings,” says Destremau.

As Vinovae expanded through Europe to Spain and Italy, California wine country took note and Vinovae entered the market.

“In order to eliminate the environmentally unfriendly and costly process of shipping wine bottles to our French facility for rebottling and shipping the samples back to US customers, we took the strategic decision to establish a new facility in the US,” says Destremau.

The company located a suitable warehouse, installed their patented rebottling machines and ensured all required materials, including samples, labels, and packaging, were available locally.

In January 2023, after several delays, Vinovae opened its first US facility in Sonoma.

“The US market differs from the European market in several ways,” says Destremau. “For instance, wine clubs are not commonly found in European wineries. The ability to sample wines through wine clubs was previously unavailable, making it a novel concept for local wineries,” he says.

This presents a significant opportunity for Vinovae to tap into a new avenue of promotion and engagement.

The Vinotte sampling bottle series comes in three sizes — 20, 40 and 50 milliliters— each produced in an inert, oxygen-free atmosphere to ensure preservation of organoleptic qualities.

The patent-protected rebottling technique tests each sample to assure the quality of the original product is preserved. Vinovae also offers fully customizable tasting bottles and boxes branded with logos, images, and labels, in addition to shipping.

Over the years, Vinovae has partnered with some of the industry's leading organizations and businesses around the world, including EJ Gallo (in Europe), WSET, The Institute of Masters of Wine, Remy Cointreau, Albert Bichot and the California Wine Institute.

Bottling wine in smaller sizes has a host of broad benefits. It’s cost effective, allowing wineries to produce small quantities of wine for promotional purposes without incurring high costs associated with traditional bottling. The customized sample sizes help smaller wineries with tight marketing budgets increase exposure. The small sizes also allow more flexibility for testing new products or responding to changing market conditions.

But more importantly, as California enforces greener practices, Vinovae helps wineries meet the eco-friendlier demand.

The Vinotte sampling bottles reduce the carbon footprint of winery shipments by using recyclable materials that are fifty times lighter than glass. Shipping costs are greatly reduced as is the waste commonly associated with full 750ml glass wine bottles.

"With the help of our Vinottes, brands can boost national and international visibility and reduce their carbon footprint," says Destremau.

As an added bonus to the environment, Vinovae will plant a tree for each new client upon request, an initiative that has resulted in planting over 800 trees since May 2021.