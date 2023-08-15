Amongst the Rutherford vineyards we were invited recently to celebrate the United States debut of Tequila Loco. “The name 'loco,' which translates to crazy or misfit, celebrates the pioneers and characters that have broken the mold,” Juan Pablo ‘JP’ Torre-Padilla said.

Founded by JP, his uncle and a couple friends, Loco thrives by producing an unadulterated and pure Tequila that elevates the category.

In order to do so, JP and team enlisted Maestro Tequilero Alberto Navarro who’s spent the last decades studying and educating the art of agave distillery and is also the author of "Larousse del Tequila," a highly recommended comprehensive tequila guide.

The evening was composed of a tasting of the lineup, opening remarks by JP, Alberto and Eugenio Jardim who amongst his many wine ventures is an official ambassador of Loco.

The location was ideal, at the Sullivan Rutherford Estate which is dressed with a quaint lake along with striking weeping willows and thoughtful architecture. Worth noting that the Sullivan Estate is now owned and operated by JP and team for a few years now and it serves as an excellent sibling project to Loco Tequila.

The evening progressed under the stars with classical music in the background in the hands of a solo harp player setting the tone for the celebration.

A tasting side by side consisting of some marquee Tete de Cuvee brands in a blind setting which proved to shock all the attendees.

The guests included fellow journalists, food and beverage personalities and educators like Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson and accomplished writer Virginie Boone which made for an enticing and inquisitive conversation with Alberto Navarro and JP.

To further elevate the occasion, JP and team invited local Chef Rogelio Garcia from the newly Michelin Star minted Auro Restaurant at the Four Seasons Napa. Rogelio’s mastery of the culinary art stems from years of working at some thrilling restaurants like Angele Napa and Spruce in San Francisco.

Rogelio was tasked with pairing the various Loco expressions with a variety of dishes tying in seasonal California and Mexican ingredients.

The menu included Loco Blanco paired with Hawaiian kampachi sashimi with cucumber, jalapeño vinaigrette, peaches and mint that embraced the lively spirit of this tequila.

The next course consisted of a Brentwood yellow corn soup with Maine lobster and wild watercress successfully matched with Loco Puro Corazon, an expression produced only with the initial heart of the distillation embodying purity and elegance which danced with the sweet aspects of the dish.

Loco Ámbar was next served along with a masterpiece of Australian Wagyu, Xico Mole and Roasted Jimmy Nardellos. Simply breathtaking and enchanting to match the intensity and complexity of the mole along with the fatty bits of the Wagyu and toasted notes of the tequila.

For dessert a chocolate flan with Rainier cherries and hazelnuts. Which carried along with the crème caramel notes of the Ámbar.

The Loco brand is ultimately an ode to old school tequila production, the kind that you feel right about enjoying anytime.

The launch will be strategically focused in the California market and slowly roll to other markets in the United States, thrilled for the opportunity to experience this first hand and in such a memorable evening.