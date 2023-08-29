BRION Estate purchases Pritchard Hill property

Brion Wise, proprietor of BRION and B. Wise Vineyards, has acquired the 128-acre Pritchard Hill estate in the eastern ridges of central Napa Valley. The property, formerly known as Montagna, has 42 acres planted under vine and a 20,000-square-foot cave.

Now christened BRION Estate, the site will serve as the future home to Wise’s Napa Valley flagship label, BRION, currently based at Sleeping Lady Vineyard in Yountville.

“As a longtime collector of Pritchard Hill wines, I have long dreamed of building a marquee winery estate here,” said Wise in a press release. “This site is home to some of the best vineyards in what is already a rarified subregion of Napa Valley, and its grapes are immensely important to what we have already begun to build with BRION. I’m so grateful to [previous owner] Bob Long and the legacy he and his family have built up here over the years. How honored we are to be the next stewards of this crown jewel of a property.”

Situated at one of the high points on Pritchard Hill, the vineyard acquisition advances Wise’s commitment to producing the most authentic, high-quality wines possible. Pritchard Hill is known by wine collectors as having some of the most enviable terroir in all of Napa Valley, with its high elevation exposure and well-draining volcanic red soils that produce superlative Cabernet Sauvignon. Given the region’s extremely limited real estate, acquisitions like this are a rarity, according to the press release.

Wise plans to build a winery onsite and integrate the estate grapes into BRION’s acclaimed portfolio of wines, in addition to the estate single vineyard sites already under Wise’s purview.

Demeine Estates' Bouvier named to Future 40 list

Philana Bouvier, president of Napa Valley-based fine wine importer Demeine Estates, was recently named to the Wine Enthusiast’s 2023 Future 40 Tastemakers list.

Wine Enthusiast’s Future 40 award recognizes tastemakers who inspire innovation and are bringing the drinks business into the future.

“This award really belongs to my team at Demeine Estates who are pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a fine wine importer as we build this new company and do things differently,” Bouvier said in a press release. “We’ve accomplished so much in a short period, and I’m inspired by how we are innovating with our business model and remain committed to a people-first, diverse culture.”

Bouvier has been president of Demeine Estates since Spring 2021, ushering in an era of rapid expansion and strategic growth that today features an import producer portfolio including a luxury domestic producer portfolio focused on Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.

As the only Asian American female executive running a fine wine import company, Bouvier has developed a “Diversity is our DNA” approach to build a diverse team.

Core to Demeine Estates’ philosophy is diversity and Bouvier pioneered the importer’s Dream It Live It initiative, launched in 2022 to offer wine entrepreneurs access to Demeine Estates’ established network in the wine industry to help them launch their small business and build community.

This initiative now includes two partners — Tish Wiggins and Stephanie Love — and focuses on programming to enable more education and access to luxury wine and Napa Valley.

For more information, visit wineenthusiast.com/future-40.

Hands Across the Valley returns in September

Napa Valley chefs, vintners, celebrities and the community join hands to present the 31st annual Hands Across the Valley on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 5-10 p.m. at the historic Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena.

In its 30-year history, Hands Across the Valley has raised millions to benefit the Napa Valley’s safety-net food programs, including the Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, The Table, Feeding it Forward, Molly’s Angels and a variety of other nonprofit programs.

The 2023 event is hosted by Bay Area actor and comedian Bob Sarlatte, along with former KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez and other surprise celebrity guests. Liam Mayclem, KCBS’ Foodie Chap, will lead the live auction team, raising paddles and money to feed the hungry.

In addition to the walk around tasting featuring noted Napa Valley chefs, restaurateurs and winemakers, and the silent and live auctions, the event features dancing under the stars with an energetic dance party from one of the Bay Area’s most sought-after bands, the Time Bandits.

Tickets are limited and are $500 general admission, which includes the walk around tasting, silent and live auctions and VIP dinner. For more information, visit handsacrossthevalley.com.

Mondavi legacy continues with Aviana

Bold flavors, a vibrant spirit and a commitment to supporting women’s empowerment all come together in Aviana, a new line of wines from majority woman-owned C. Mondavi & Family. Created by the five great-granddaughters of the company’s matriarch Rosa Mondavi, Aviana is a celebration of strength, adventure and ingenuity, according to a recent press release.

“This new collection is about so much more than the wine itself,” said Giovanna Mondavi, member of the fourth generation of the C. Mondavi family. “We wanted to inspire the energy and creativity that comes from connecting with friends, and the new ideas that emerge when traveling and getting out of our comfort zones. The wines each represent a mood and a mindset, all with a dedication to giving back.”

Each wine was selected from fine growing regions around the globe, tying into the growing popularity of imports and allowing each glass to be a sip of a new destination.

“We want to engage a whole new generation of wine lovers, while remaining true to our roots,” said Liz Cohen, C. Mondavi & Family lifestyle brand manager. “With our global outlook, use of new technology and a bigger purpose, Aviana is a wine for the future, anchored in a family winemaking legacy.”

The vivid label was inspired by a photo of Rosa Mondavi from the early 1900s, a time when the women’s rights movement was just beginning. Melding history with the latest technology, augmented reality brings Aviana to life. The interactive label, accessed through a QR code on each bottle, allows C. Mondavi & Family to speak to a new demographic.

As the Aviana community holds their phone camera up to the front label, the character animates, sharing fun, uplifting messages. Right from within the augmented reality platform, fans can visit the wine’s social sites, online store or even learn more about the winery’s charitable partner.

Giving back is core to Aviana’s ethos, and the winery is proud to support Equality Now, an organization calling for a more just and equal world for women and girls. Their global network of lawyers, activists, and supporters holds governments responsible for prohibiting all forms of violence and discrimination against women, both in the real world and in digital spaces.

Aviana’s annual donations are specifically helping to push for equal protection, equal access, and equal respect for privacy and self-expression online.

“At Equality Now we work hard so that women have the same rights and opportunities as men," said Equality Now Global Director of Development Amy Hutchinson. "We do this by creating and advocating for laws that treat men and women equally. Meanwhile, at the cutting edge of our advocacy work, we are focused on how we make our digital future one where everyone has a right to freedom, safety and dignity online.

"We are grateful that Aviana shares this vision and will focus their support for Equality Now on creating a digital world that takes us all further, helping create a better, more equal world.”

Aviana is shipping now to retailers and restaurants nationwide and will soon be available wherever fine wines are sold. For more information, visit avianawine.com.

Ehlers names new winemaker

Adam Casto has joined the Ehlers Estate in St. Helena as head winemaker.

With a remarkable background that spans New Zealand, Chile, Australia, and France, Casto brings a wealth of experience and expertise in crafting wines of distinction and elegance, according to a news release. Casto spent the past 11 years working under the guidance of Philippe Melka at both DANA and Gandona Estates. During his tenure at Gandona, he ascended to the role of winemaker and director of vineyard operations, showcasing his exceptional leadership and talent.

Casto’s deep-rooted passion for terroir-driven winemaking aligns seamlessly with Ehlers Estate's commitment to quality and authenticity, the company said in a release. As head winemaker, he will play a vital role in ensuring the continued development of our renowned Bordeaux varietals, as the vineyard undergoes a critical replanting and reinvestment program.

To learn more, visit ehlersestate.com.

Vine Trail Vintner Collection announces latest release

The Napa Valley Vine Trail has released its 2021 Gemstone Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and 2021 Rocca ‘Collinetta Vineyard’ Cabernet Sauvignon in its unique 10-bottle Vintner Collection.

With this release, the collection now features a total of nine out of 10 remarkable wines. In this latest release, the spotlight shines on the exceptional winemaking of Gemstone Vineyard and Rocca Family Vineyards.

Gemstone winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown showcases the finest blocks and diverse clonal selection from their Yountville Estate for the 2021 Gemstone Vineyard ‘Vintner Collection’ Cabernet Sauvignon. A true expression of their diverse site, the wine is powerful and voluptuous, with notes of cassis, blackberry, mocha, dark chocolate, and tobacco, according to a press release. Full-bodied, the palate delivers fine-grained, silky tannins with a vibrant finish.

Rocca Family Vineyards winemaker Tom Shepard is deeply involved in the organically farmed estate vineyards to ensure the best quality grapes possible, crafting exceptional, terroir-driven wines. The 2021 Rocca ‘Collinetta Vineyard’ Cabernet Sauvignon is planted on rocky volcanic soils in the heart of Coombsville. The wine features bright red fruit complemented by classic Coombsville notes of tobacco, bay, and clove. Elegant, layered, and complex, this wine offers immediate pleasure upon release but promises future rewards for those who can wait, according to a press release.

Vineyard 29, Alpha Omega, Spottswoode, Whitehall Lane, Crocker & Starr, Tamber Bey, Newton, Gemstone, Rocca Family Vineyards and Silver Oak have formed an exclusive partnership to support the construction of the Napa Valley Vine Trail. Each vintner has donated three barrels of custom Cabernet Sauvignon for a limited release of 800 collections.

Donations for this collection further the Vine Trail's mission to build an alternative transportation corridor through the Napa Valley for everyone to enjoy and promote the region's rich agricultural heritage. The Napa Valley Vine Trail will provide a transformative recreational and transportation resource for locals and visitors alike, connecting communities, showcasing the region's natural beauty, and promoting healthy, active lifestyles.

Proceeds from the collection contribute to the construction of the 14.5 miles remaining to complete the 47-mile Vine Trail. Only 600 collections remain of the 800 limited releases.

To learn more, visit vinetrail.org/wine.