BRION Estate purchases Pritchard Hill property
Brion Wise, proprietor of BRION and B. Wise Vineyards, has acquired the 128-acre Pritchard Hill estate in the eastern ridges of central Napa Valley. The property, formerly known as Montagna, has 42 acres planted under vine and a 20,000-square-foot cave.
Now christened BRION Estate, the site will serve as the future home to Wise’s Napa Valley flagship label, BRION, currently based at Sleeping Lady Vineyard in Yountville.
“As a longtime collector of Pritchard Hill wines, I have long dreamed of building a marquee winery estate here,” said Wise in a press release. “This site is home to some of the best vineyards in what is already a rarified subregion of Napa Valley, and its grapes are immensely important to what we have already begun to build with BRION. I’m so grateful to [previous owner] Bob Long and the legacy he and his family have built up here over the years. How honored we are to be the next stewards of this crown jewel of a property.”
People are also reading…
Situated at one of the high points on Pritchard Hill, the vineyard acquisition advances Wise’s commitment to producing the most authentic, high-quality wines possible. Pritchard Hill is known by wine collectors as having some of the most enviable terroir in all of Napa Valley, with its high elevation exposure and well-draining volcanic red soils that produce superlative Cabernet Sauvignon. Given the region’s extremely limited real estate, acquisitions like this are a rarity, according to the press release.
Wise plans to build a winery onsite and integrate the estate grapes into BRION’s acclaimed portfolio of wines, in addition to the estate single vineyard sites already under Wise’s purview.
Demeine Estates' Bouvier named to Future 40 list
Philana Bouvier, president of Napa Valley-based fine wine importer Demeine Estates, was recently named to the Wine Enthusiast’s 2023 Future 40 Tastemakers list.
Wine Enthusiast’s Future 40 award recognizes tastemakers who inspire innovation and are bringing the drinks business into the future.
“This award really belongs to my team at Demeine Estates who are pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a fine wine importer as we build this new company and do things differently,” Bouvier said in a press release. “We’ve accomplished so much in a short period, and I’m inspired by how we are innovating with our business model and remain committed to a people-first, diverse culture.”
Bouvier has been president of Demeine Estates since Spring 2021, ushering in an era of rapid expansion and strategic growth that today features an import producer portfolio including a luxury domestic producer portfolio focused on Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.
As the only Asian American female executive running a fine wine import company, Bouvier has developed a “Diversity is our DNA” approach to build a diverse team.
Core to Demeine Estates’ philosophy is diversity and Bouvier pioneered the importer’s Dream It Live It initiative, launched in 2022 to offer wine entrepreneurs access to Demeine Estates’ established network in the wine industry to help them launch their small business and build community.
This initiative now includes two partners — Tish Wiggins and Stephanie Love — and focuses on programming to enable more education and access to luxury wine and Napa Valley.
For more information, visit wineenthusiast.com/future-40.
Hands Across the Valley returns in September
Napa Valley chefs, vintners, celebrities and the community join hands to present the 31st annual Hands Across the Valley on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 5-10 p.m. at the historic Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena.
In its 30-year history, Hands Across the Valley has raised millions to benefit the Napa Valley’s safety-net food programs, including the Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, The Table, Feeding it Forward, Molly’s Angels and a variety of other nonprofit programs.
The 2023 event is hosted by Bay Area actor and comedian Bob Sarlatte, along with former KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez and other surprise celebrity guests. Liam Mayclem, KCBS’ Foodie Chap, will lead the live auction team, raising paddles and money to feed the hungry.
In addition to the walk around tasting featuring noted Napa Valley chefs, restaurateurs and winemakers, and the silent and live auctions, the event features dancing under the stars with an energetic dance party from one of the Bay Area’s most sought-after bands, the Time Bandits.
Tickets are limited and are $500 general admission, which includes the walk around tasting, silent and live auctions and VIP dinner. For more information, visit handsacrossthevalley.com.
Mondavi legacy continues with Aviana
Bold flavors, a vibrant spirit and a commitment to supporting women’s empowerment all come together in Aviana, a new line of wines from majority woman-owned C. Mondavi & Family. Created by the five great-granddaughters of the company’s matriarch Rosa Mondavi, Aviana is a celebration of strength, adventure and ingenuity, according to a recent press release.
“This new collection is about so much more than the wine itself,” said Giovanna Mondavi, member of the fourth generation of the C. Mondavi family. “We wanted to inspire the energy and creativity that comes from connecting with friends, and the new ideas that emerge when traveling and getting out of our comfort zones. The wines each represent a mood and a mindset, all with a dedication to giving back.”
Each wine was selected from fine growing regions around the globe, tying into the growing popularity of imports and allowing each glass to be a sip of a new destination.
“We want to engage a whole new generation of wine lovers, while remaining true to our roots,” said Liz Cohen, C. Mondavi & Family lifestyle brand manager. “With our global outlook, use of new technology and a bigger purpose, Aviana is a wine for the future, anchored in a family winemaking legacy.”
The vivid label was inspired by a photo of Rosa Mondavi from the early 1900s, a time when the women’s rights movement was just beginning. Melding history with the latest technology, augmented reality brings Aviana to life. The interactive label, accessed through a QR code on each bottle, allows C. Mondavi & Family to speak to a new demographic.
As the Aviana community holds their phone camera up to the front label, the character animates, sharing fun, uplifting messages. Right from within the augmented reality platform, fans can visit the wine’s social sites, online store or even learn more about the winery’s charitable partner.
Giving back is core to Aviana’s ethos, and the winery is proud to support Equality Now, an organization calling for a more just and equal world for women and girls. Their global network of lawyers, activists, and supporters holds governments responsible for prohibiting all forms of violence and discrimination against women, both in the real world and in digital spaces.
Aviana’s annual donations are specifically helping to push for equal protection, equal access, and equal respect for privacy and self-expression online.
“At Equality Now we work hard so that women have the same rights and opportunities as men," said Equality Now Global Director of Development Amy Hutchinson. "We do this by creating and advocating for laws that treat men and women equally. Meanwhile, at the cutting edge of our advocacy work, we are focused on how we make our digital future one where everyone has a right to freedom, safety and dignity online.
"We are grateful that Aviana shares this vision and will focus their support for Equality Now on creating a digital world that takes us all further, helping create a better, more equal world.”
Aviana is shipping now to retailers and restaurants nationwide and will soon be available wherever fine wines are sold. For more information, visit avianawine.com.
Ehlers names new winemaker
Adam Casto has joined the Ehlers Estate in St. Helena as head winemaker.
With a remarkable background that spans New Zealand, Chile, Australia, and France, Casto brings a wealth of experience and expertise in crafting wines of distinction and elegance, according to a news release. Casto spent the past 11 years working under the guidance of Philippe Melka at both DANA and Gandona Estates. During his tenure at Gandona, he ascended to the role of winemaker and director of vineyard operations, showcasing his exceptional leadership and talent.
Casto’s deep-rooted passion for terroir-driven winemaking aligns seamlessly with Ehlers Estate's commitment to quality and authenticity, the company said in a release. As head winemaker, he will play a vital role in ensuring the continued development of our renowned Bordeaux varietals, as the vineyard undergoes a critical replanting and reinvestment program.
To learn more, visit ehlersestate.com.
Vine Trail Vintner Collection announces latest release
The Napa Valley Vine Trail has released its 2021 Gemstone Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and 2021 Rocca ‘Collinetta Vineyard’ Cabernet Sauvignon in its unique 10-bottle Vintner Collection.
With this release, the collection now features a total of nine out of 10 remarkable wines. In this latest release, the spotlight shines on the exceptional winemaking of Gemstone Vineyard and Rocca Family Vineyards.
Gemstone winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown showcases the finest blocks and diverse clonal selection from their Yountville Estate for the 2021 Gemstone Vineyard ‘Vintner Collection’ Cabernet Sauvignon. A true expression of their diverse site, the wine is powerful and voluptuous, with notes of cassis, blackberry, mocha, dark chocolate, and tobacco, according to a press release. Full-bodied, the palate delivers fine-grained, silky tannins with a vibrant finish.
Rocca Family Vineyards winemaker Tom Shepard is deeply involved in the organically farmed estate vineyards to ensure the best quality grapes possible, crafting exceptional, terroir-driven wines. The 2021 Rocca ‘Collinetta Vineyard’ Cabernet Sauvignon is planted on rocky volcanic soils in the heart of Coombsville. The wine features bright red fruit complemented by classic Coombsville notes of tobacco, bay, and clove. Elegant, layered, and complex, this wine offers immediate pleasure upon release but promises future rewards for those who can wait, according to a press release.
Vineyard 29, Alpha Omega, Spottswoode, Whitehall Lane, Crocker & Starr, Tamber Bey, Newton, Gemstone, Rocca Family Vineyards and Silver Oak have formed an exclusive partnership to support the construction of the Napa Valley Vine Trail. Each vintner has donated three barrels of custom Cabernet Sauvignon for a limited release of 800 collections.
Donations for this collection further the Vine Trail's mission to build an alternative transportation corridor through the Napa Valley for everyone to enjoy and promote the region's rich agricultural heritage. The Napa Valley Vine Trail will provide a transformative recreational and transportation resource for locals and visitors alike, connecting communities, showcasing the region's natural beauty, and promoting healthy, active lifestyles.
Proceeds from the collection contribute to the construction of the 14.5 miles remaining to complete the 47-mile Vine Trail. Only 600 collections remain of the 800 limited releases.
To learn more, visit vinetrail.org/wine.
The Wine Exchange: Allen Balik shares wine industry news and insights
Allen Balik is a noted wine collector, educator and recognized authority on the wines of California and Europe, sampling more than 1,500 wines each year as a member of the trade and numerous tasting groups. His column The Wine Exchange appears in the Napa Valley Register on Tuesdays.
Our different expression of flavors and aromatics represent just one side of the “winespeak” argument, says Allen Balik.
Summer is fast approaching and it's time to bring out your cool wines for the warmer days. But how cool, and which wines? It's down to personal preference, says Allen Balik.
The ultimate impression of a wine is yours to determine regardless of price or the often meaningless numerical scores a particular wine may have garnered, says Allen Balik.
The ultimate impression of a wine is yours to determine regardless of price or the often meaningless numerical scores a particular wine may have garnered, says Allen Balik.
Pairing wine to today’s wide range of spicy cuisine necessitates an added level of awareness of the flavor and heat components in both the wine and the dish.
Is Cognac a wine or spirit? Actually it is a bit of both, which adds to its romance and the complexity of its character.
White wines are like a Queen on the chessboard as they can move in many directions and capture a broad range of attention. Thankfully, there’s plenty of room for the traditionalist who appreciates the purity and grace of whites made in a more conventional style and for the adventurers seeking new horizons with the orange and natural “newcomers” on the scene.
Viewed through a variety of lenses, the wine industry represents a constantly changing landscape from vineyard to table and 2022 was no different.
Cabernet Franc may never catch on as a “mainstream” wine we see with Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot or Pinot Noir. But its inimitable personality certainly piques consumer interest and will always enjoy a unique market niche.
Vintage-dated, vintage-blended, non-vintage, multi-vintage: What do all the labels mean, and how much do they matter?
We have Prosecco in Italy, Cava in Spain and Champagne in France, so why not Pefroig in Wales?
Building on the success of Last Bottle, First Bottle and In Vino, the online marketplace team is launching First Bubbles.
Fall’s transitional role is a good time to enjoy a wide seasonal selection of culinary treats and wines.
Allen Balik continues his tale of wining and dining at sea.
Reykjavik for wine tasting? Maybe not the first thing that comes to mind, but what an exciting adventure it was for columnist Allen Balik — and his palate.
Webster defines complexity as "the state of not being simple" and complex as "a whole made up of complicated or interrelated parts." So, how does all this work as a wine descriptor, and is it really meaningful in assessing the true quality of a wine?
Allen Balik delves into the story of winemaker Kira Ballotta and her two brands, Olivia Brion and Cantadora.
The history of grape growing in Portugal dates back several millennia, and the Port wines of the Douro have long been regarded as among the world’s finest. Since 1986 when Portugal joined the EU, however, a new generation of vintners, growers and winemakers has grown and upgraded the industry with dry wines as the prize.
Generally known for its red wines, Paso Robles is also producing some remarkable white wines.
Worldwide, Sauvignon Blanc is the eighth most widely planted wine grape with 300,000 acres and the second most planted white variety in the U.S -- but it wasn't always that way. Allen Balik tells the story of the grape's resurgence.
What exactly is an old vine, and what do these old vines bring to the wine world?
Readers share their thoughts on Allen Balik's May 6 column about the 100-point rating system for wines with reasons for and against it.
The 100-point scale for judging wines — is it an easily understood concept to help consumers or an illogical experiment of attaching a subjective and individual opinion to what appears as an objective numerical value? Allen Balik shares his views.
Vintage Champagne is commonly recognized as coming from a single year . But what is a non-vintage (NV) Champagne? And isn't multi-vintage a more simple and direct way to describe wines made from the blending of various vintages?
Are you intimidated by restaurant wine lists? Allen Balik has tips for navigating the most awe-inspiring collection and coming up with what you want.
The life-long friendship of three young men from Occidental in Sonoma County led to a new wine brand, Senses.
We cannot have a serious conversation about the superb wines of Beaujolais without acknowledging the 800-pound gorilla in the room known as Beaujolais Nouveau.
Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “A man will be eloquent if you give him good wine.” But the definition of “good” wine varies greatly from person to person, time to time and occasion to occasion as our tastes evolve and new styles appear.
Whatever you call them; “stickies,” “pudding wines,” or just sweet and dessert wines, they will brighten your meal and entertainment opportunities throughout the year.
Austerity, structure and character can take on diverse connotations depending on context. How do these seemingly unrelated terms apply to wine?
Allen Balik has decided to make 2022 the year to discover new wines, in addition to revisiting favorites.
Champagne and other sparkling wines are a bright spot in the ever-changing landscape of wine sales in 2021.
Allen Balik travels to LA for a holiday dinner with old friends, and memorable food and wine.
Three generations of the Balik family came together to celebrate Thanksgiving and Chanukkah with some special wines.
If there ever was a “one size fits all” in wine, sparklers may be the answer.
How do you define a "great" wine? There's no one answer.
Allen Balik looks at the 2021 harvest, checking in with winemakers in California and Europe.
When we hear, “Will it be white, red or rosé?” the choice may not be as simple as it sounds.
A visit to Quintessa in Rutherford yields insights into their decision to go to biodynamic farming.
In his Aug. 21, 2020 column (“Viticulture combats a new normal”), Allen Balik looked at the threats and challenges of climate change. In a year, what has changed?
The wine pairing experience should not be intimidating as there is no “ideal” match, only a broad range of remarkable options based on your personal palate and a little imagination.
What do we do with all those terrific wines we've been enjoying once summer is over?
Elegant and elegance are terms that often become part of the conversation when describing a wine. But, like minerality and certain other descriptors, they have no specific meaning other than you’ll know it when you experience it.
Whether we look at the role of the winemaker, grower or viticulturalist in the production of wine, it is impossible to delineate where science stops and art begins.
While the concept of natural wine is not new, it remains one of the least understood categories by the consumer
Wine tasting is both simple and highly complex. How do you go about getting the most out of a glass of wine?
As diners return to restaurants, Allen Balik shares tips for navigating wine lists including the observation: If a sommelier makes you uncomfortable, he or she is not doing their job.
It’s only since the late-1970s that tasting notes and reviews began to include various overly expressive terminology and hyperbole, referred to as “winespeak” by some.
Some say Prohibition was necessary since excessive intoxication was destroying so many families through the 19th Century. Others say, it was “The Noble Experiment.” But in retrospect it was a calamitous time.
Some would say blended wines are not expressive of significant varietal character. Others are convinced that single variety wines lack the complexity of several varieties working in harmony. Is either side right?
The rich heritage of Hispanic immigrants in the Napa Valley includes those who have realized their dreams of owning vineyards and making their own wine.
Napa wine writer Allen Balik writes that today's renewed focus on health and changing lifestyles challenges winemakers, vintners and producers to adapt to the growing popularity of lower alcohol in wine and other beverages.
Napa Valley winemaker Kristie Koford, recognized by colleagues such as Aaron Potts for her technical expertise, is quietly celebrating her 50th harvest.
Napa Valley wine writer Allen Balik reflects on the changes in the industry he's seen in the past decade, including the effects of millenials and climate change.
While considered by most an unwinnable quest, the battle against cork taint has been waged aggressively for the last several decades.
With travel restricted in 2020, Allen Balik decided to explore what was in his cellar.
Michel Chapoutier said, “Varietal wines can be the ‘rock music’ that gets people into the subject (but) ‘classical music’ can [only] be provided by wines of terroir.”
Australia's innovative vintners have traversed many industry boom-and-bust periods, as its diversity of climatic activity and soil types led to the development of growing regions with differing customs, varieties and stylistic expressions.
Will climate change cause Napa Valley to turn to other varieties than Cabernet Sauvignon? A panel of wine professionals caution that flexibility may be key to keeping the Napa brand powerful in the next 25 years.
During the holidays, don't worry so much about pairings, just enjoy the adventure of exploring new wines.
After Allen Balik asked "what does wine mean to you?" in a column, readers weighed in with answers.
The term, “sustainable farming” covers a broad range of practices that are not only ecologically sound but also economically viable and socially responsible.
Allen shares the responses to a question posed at an online wine meeting: What does wine mean to you?
All wines are blended to some degree, even if the wine is 100 percent one variety or 100 percent from a single vineyard. In these cases, blends are created from a variety of fermentation vessels and barrel types, vinification and aging protocols, vineyard blocks, pick dates, vintages or other component influences.
In an effort to broaden the vineyard’s role in combating climate change, an increasing number of growers worldwide are adopting practices that minimize carbon release and enhance carbon sequestration in the soils.
How are Napa Valley viticulturalists responding to climate change? Allen Balik reports on a meeting with Dan Petroski, winemaker at Larkmead Vineyards in Calistoga and Aron Weinkauf, winemaker and vineyard manager at Spottswoode in St. Helena.
In intricate and subtle ways science and art – two seemingly disparate values – meld into the creation of wine.
Wine actually appeals to all five senses and taste is typically the third, or in some cases the fourth, we encounter.
Allen Balik looks behind the scenes at the creation of a wine brand.
Serving wines in summer -- what is "chilled" and what is "room temperature"?
Readers weigh in on the topic of diversity and choice in wines.
Can you imagine picking-up a restaurant’s wine list only to find a selection of Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir for the reds along with Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc representing the whites?
On Sunday afternoons, Allen Balik gather at the end of their cul de sac with wine glasses and, while maintaining strict social distancing, enjoy a bit of wine together while toasting the week past and the one ahead.
What is the difference between a Master Sommelier and a Master of Wine?
Only a small fraction of wine is cellared and aged by relatively few collectors. But the reward of that cellaring can be a warm welcome message to those who enjoy and appreciate the character of a properly aged wine.
What are the benchmarks of wine? Allen Balik proposes "the three Vs."
Allen Balik explores the wines of Montalcino at a tasting with winemakers from Tuscany.
Bordeaux is among France's largest wine producing areas, and the city of Bordeaux is second only to Paris as the country's most visited.
Must the solutions to these sometimes awkward or uncomfortable situations be resolved by rigid and frequently misunderstood “rules?” I think not!, says Allen Balik.
Allen Balik takes an in-depth look at the evolution of Sauvignon Blanc.
Allen Balik looks back on the wine world in 2019.
Allen Balik shares a look at the 2016 vintage from Bordeaux.
One of the shore excursions we enjoyed during the wine-tasting adventure and cruise I hosted on Crystal Serenity in September, was a vist to t…
For centuries, wine has had its foundation in the specific communities where the grape was grown, vinified and served as a natural companion t…
Share your wine news with the Napa Valley Register. Send press materials to Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.