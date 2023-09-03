Round Pond Estate has introduced Honouren, a new wine dedicated to raising crucial funds for the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Fifty percent of each bottle sold will be dedicated to advancing Alzheimer's research and support initiatives, according to a news release.

The fight against Alzheimer’s is near and dear to the Round Pond Estate family as it lost its founder Bob MacDonnell to Alzheimer’s disease in May 2021. In tribute to him and all those impacted by Alzheimer’s in the extended Round Pond community, the estate created a special commemorative wine showcasing photos of those living with, or lost to, Alzheimer’s as their way of bringing together the community and raising vital funds for the fight.

“It is our hope that by showcasing those whom this disease has impacted, we will be able to honor loved ones and also remind families they are not alone,” said Ryan MacDonnell Bracher of Round Pond Estate in a news release.

Honouren is a 100% Cabernet Sauvignon meticulously crafted from a premier block on the Rutherford estate by the award-winning winemakers Thomas Rivers-Brown and Jeff Plant. The wine is available for pre-sale and will be released in the fall of this year.

The launch of Honouren marks Round Pond Estate's most recent initiative in the battle against Alzheimer's. Since 2021, Round Pond Estate has consistently championed this cause through dedicated wine sales and innovative programs, resulting in a total donation exceeding $158,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association. Furthermore, they play an active role in the fight against Alzheimer's by hosting the fundraising event Inspire Napa Valley and participating annually in the Walk to End Alzheimer's, according to a news release.

“The Alzheimer’s Association greatly appreciates Round Pond and the McDonnell family for their ongoing efforts to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease,” said Donna McCullough, chief mission and field operations officer for the Alzheimer’s Association. “Round Pond’s generous support enables the Alzheimer’s Association to reach and help more families affected by this devastating disease with care, support and disease-related research.”

Round Pond Estate is currently accepting photo submissions of individuals impacted by Alzheimer's for the label of the next vintage of Honouren to be released in November 2024. For more information about Honouren and Round Pond Estate's ongoing efforts to combat Alzheimer's, visit roundpond.com/supporting-alzheimers-research.

Napa County Farm Bureau honored

The California Farm Bureau recently announced that the Napa County Farm Bureau is the 2023 recipient of six state Awards for Excellence.

The Napa County Farm Bureau received the awards for Membership, Policy Implementation, Leadership, Agricultural Promotion & Education, Public Relations and Young Farmers & Ranchers, according to a news release.

"We're very honored to be named the recipient of six state awards for achieving excellence," said Ryan Klobas, chief executive officer of the Napa County Farm Bureau, in the release. "This year, we have undertaken a wide range of work on behalf of our 1,000-plus membership in Napa Valley, and it is an honor to know that we continue to be successful on their behalf.

"2023 has encompassed many issues for Napa Valley agriculture, and our work certainly isn’t done. There are a number of challenges to continue to address, and the Napa County Farm Bureau will continue to lead at the forefront addressing and solving those challenges.”

Napa County Farm Bureau President Peter Nissen and Klobas will receive the awards at the California Farm Bureau annual meeting scheduled in December.