Napa Valley's Somerston Estate recently announced the appointment of Judd Wallenbrock as chief executive officer.

With an extensive background in the wine industry and a passion for excellence, Wallenbrock brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise, according to a news release. Wallenbrock will focus on elevating the winery's two wine portfolios, Somerston and Priest Ranch, while emphasizing the company's commitment to quality and distinction of becoming Napa Valley's next great wine estate.

"Somerston Estate presents a tremendous opportunity to shape the future of two exceptional luxury brands," said Wallenbrock in the news release. "The Estate boasts a remarkable winemaking team, rich history and incredible farming. I'm honored to help guide Somerston into an exciting new chapter that realizes its tremendous legacy and potential while staying true to its roots and winemaking philosophies."

Wallenbrock's passion for wine was first sparked during a 1974 trip to Napa Valley and has driven his enthusiasm to make an impact in the industry since. Over four decades, he has held influential roles, including global vice president of marketing at Robert Mondavi, president of Michel-Schlumberger, and president and chief executive officer of C. Mondavi & Family. He also founded Humanitas Wines in 2001 as a social enterprise supporting charitable causes, according to a news release.

Co-founding partner Craig Becker will continue driving the estate's winemaking and farming as director of viticulture and winemaking. "We are thrilled to welcome Judd Wallenbrock to our team," Becker said in the news release. "His extensive experience, visionary leadership and deep understanding of the wine industry will elevate Somerston and Priest Ranch to new heights."

RD Winery offers Vietnamese chocolate tasting flight

RD Winery, Napa’s first Vietnamese-owned winery, now offers a chocolate and wine pairing featuring San Francisco-based Socola Chocolatier.

While wine and chocolate are a classic pairing, what makes this one special is that all of Socola’s handcrafted artisanal chocolate truffles are inspired by the diverse flavors of Vietnam, according to a news release.

With both brands representing roots in Vietnam, visitors are treated to Napa Valley wines alongside a cultural celebration of Vietnam through these chocolates and in RD Winery’s Vietnamese-inspired tasting room. Pairings include five wines and four chocholates, such as Hundred Knot Sauvignon Blanc with Lychee chocolate, as well as Khoai Pinot Noir with Jasmine tea chocolate.

The pairing is $65 per person and is available Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

RD Winery is located at 3 Executive Way in Napa. For more information, visit rdwinery.com/wine-experience.

Estate Yountville hosts Crush It Harvest Festival

Celebrate wine country's favorite season at the second annual Crush It Harvest Festival at The Estate Yountville and experience the essence of fall harvest with fine wines and local culinary creations. The festival is held Saturday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to sundown each day.

Held on the West Pavillion lawn of The Estate Yountville, Crush It will offer wine tasting, a lavish barbecue by The Estate's expert culinary team, grape stomping, live music, lawn games, face painting for kids, and photo opportunities, according to a press release. Wine tasting from well-known award-winning wineries and small production craft vintners will be available for an additional cost, with 21+ wristbands required.

“This is more than a harvest event – it’s a celebration where memories are made, one grape, one stomp, and one taste at a time,” said Marc Adrar, general manager of The Estate Yountville, in the news release. “We can’t wait to share the beauty and bounty of Napa Valley with wine enthusiasts and create an unforgettable experience with incredible wines, food, music, and fun."

Tickets to the Crush It Harvest Festival are $100 and include unlimited barbeque bites, grape stomping and a commemorative T-shirt. Additional a la carte food and beverages will be sold separately. Tickets for kids ages 4 to 12 are $65, including food, grape stomping, and a T-shirt.

The Estate Yountville is located at 6481 Washington St., Yountville.. For more information, visit theestateyountville.com.

Winters Highlands is California's newest AVA

Winters Highlands has been designated as the newest American Viticultural Area (AVA) by the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB). This distinctive region, poised to make its mark in the world of wine and gastronomy, includes 7,296 acres on the inner slope of the Coastal Range. Nestled in the heart of Northern California in Solano and Yolo counties, the Winters Highlands AVA showcases a unique terroir that promises to delight the senses and elevate the wine enthusiast's experience, according to a news release.

The Winters Highlands AVA boasts a blend of topographical features that contribute to its unique climate and soil composition. With elevations ranging from 100 to 400 feet above sea level, the region enjoys a microclimate that allows for the cultivation of a diverse array of red and white grape varietals such as Petite Sirah, Syrah, Tempranillo, Malbec, Garnacha (Grenache), Sauvignon Blanc, and Albariño, according to a news release The well-drained gravely loam layered over dark red clay soil, combined with the cool, lingering coastal influence and ample sunlight, create the ideal conditions for producing wines of exceptional depth and character.

"We are thrilled to have the Winters Highlands AVA published and look forward sharing our special wine region with wine lovers throughout the world," said Corinne Martinez, president and COO of Berryessa Gap Vineyards, in the news release. "This region encapsulates the true essence of our special place in Northern California, and our passionate vintners are dedicated to crafting wines that reflect the beauty and uniqueness of our terroir. Whether you're a wine lover, a food enthusiast, or someone seeking to explore the wonders of nature, the Winters Highlands AVA has something extraordinary to offer."

In addition to Berryessa Gap Vineyards, Turkovich Family Wines and Collina de Bella Winery are growing grapes and producing wine from the Winters Highlands AVA. Other wineries that are sourcing from vineyards within the AVA, including some in Colorado, Texas and Oregon will also now be able to use Winters Highlands on their wine labels bringing more recognition to the region.

Martinez also said, "We are grateful for the support from Congressman Mike Thompson and former Congressman John Garamendi, as well our TTB representative, Karen Thornton. All were instrumental in helping to get the AVA finalized and published."