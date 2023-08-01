Located at 1014 Clinton St., Napa, Azur Tasting Lounge is now open for the community and visitors “while providing a space for Azur members and wine enthusiasts to enjoy the wines,” according to the press release. The lounge is intended to be a community gathering place to highlight local businesses and artists and will display local art and photography and host pop up events for jewelry makers and the like. There will be monthly gatherings for book clubs or nonprofit fundraisers that support the Napa community as well.

Wines will be available by the glass, in bottles or flights. The design of the space features warm lighting, velvet chairs and natural accents to create a naturally soulful atmosphere, as per the press release.

The lounge will be available to rent for special events or private parties. Food will be prepared offsite by licensed caterers or restaurants and brought in for your enjoyment. Tasting bites such as cheese and charcuterie will be available for purchase in the same manner.

A private “speakeasy” room will be open to club members and for group reservation and will create a more intimate experience.

Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Tuesday. Visit Azurwines.com for more information.

Distinguished Vineyards names Dai Deh vice president of marketing and Lindsey Eddy-Cort vice president of consumer sales and hospitality

Effective immediately, Dai Deh will oversee the brand management and trade marketing for the Distinguished Vineyards portfolio and Lindsey Eddy-Cort will lead the sales and marketing in the direct-to-consumer channel, according to the press release.

Deh has 15 years of experience in marketing and management, and most recently worked as vice president of marketing at Mezzetta, a specialty foods company. Prior to that he was brand director at Clif Bar & Company and served on their equity advisory council. The press release describes him as “an accomplished brand builder known for his strategic thinking, his empowering leadership style and his belief that businesses can serve as a force for positive change.”

“I’m excited to learn about how our customers and consumers engage with our portfolio of luxury wine brands and to create long-lasting relationships based on our shared values,” wrote Deh in the press release.

Eddy-Cort brings 12 years of wine industry experience to her position, and previously served as senior director of consumer sales and hospitality at E. & J. Gallo Winery, where she led the brand to receive honors for their tasting experiences. She has been an ardent advocate for promoting diversity and inclusivity throughout her career, as per the press release, and will bring that focus with her to Distinguished Vineyards.

“I am thrilled to be representing such an amazing portfolio, and to help further elevate these iconic wineries and their acclaimed DTC and hospitality programs,” Eddy-Cort wrote in the press release. “I am proud to join a company with such strong values in the areas of sustainability and inclusion — areas that I am deeply passionate about.”

Distinguished Vineyards was formed in 2008 and now includes Argyle Winery in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, MacRostie Winery and Vineyards in Sonoma County, Markham Vineyards and TEXTBOOK in Napa Valley, Wither Hills in New Zealand, and Dough Wines, the company’s partnership with the James Beard Foundation.

Visit distinguishedvineyards.com for more information.