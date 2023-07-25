‘Bubbles and Barks’ fundraiser at Kitchen Door

Visit Kitchen Door, 1300 1st St Suite 272, Napa, on Aug. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for a festive frolic with your furry four-legged friends and sip sparkling wines in support of local animal welfare programs.

The charity event promises a day of luxury and treats for all guests and their dogs and there are sure to be surprises “to make all tails wag with joy,” according to the press release. The bubbles will come courtesy of Paula Kornell Sparkling Wine and the canines will crunch on “drool. dog cookies,” sourced from a local company of the same name creating nutritious and entertaining treats for pups. There will also be “Wine Dogs” books available for viewing and purchase: the pages are filled with photos of the finest wine industry dogs and their wines of choice.

The event is free to attend and 100% of the funds from sparkling wine and cocktail sales will support three local charities: Compassion without Borders, Jameson Humane, and Napa Humane animal organizations. Compassion without Borders ensures that animals on either side of the border have a bright future, Jameson Humane is a Napa Valley rescue and sanctuary organization which supports the Bay Area and beyond and Napa Humane promotes the welfare of companion animals through protection, advocacy and education, as per the press release. Each charity will have a table at the event for guests to learn more about their organization.

Paula Kornell Sparkling Wine is the premier label of the titular winemaker. A Napa Valley native, Kornell has a diverse portfolio which draws on California's past and attracts contemporary lovers of Champagne, all while paying homage to her family’s winery, Hanns Kornell Champagne Cellars. Kornell’s wines are stylish and specifically engineered to be food-friendly and are thus best enjoyed with friends, family and food from a restaurant such as Kitchen Door. Visit PaulaKornell.com to learn more.

Kitchen Door was founded in 2011 by Chef Todd Humphries, restaurateur Richard Miyashiro and front-of-the-house managing maestro Tim Seberson. The menu features eclectic global cuisine that is local, hand crafted and ingredient driven. Visit KitchenDoorNapa.com to learn more.

D'Ambrosio Vineyards hosts Liz Alessio Harvest Hoedown

Attend the Harvest Hoedown and campaign fundraiser with Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio on Aug. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. at D'Ambrosio Vineyards, 2215 West Oak Knoll Ave, Napa. The event will benefit the Monarch Justice Center, which provides free services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse, and elder and dependent adult abuse in Napa County. Their services come courtesy of private and public professionals and are trauma informed, non-judgmental and “dedicated to easing the burden that systems and lack of access to resources place on survivors,” as per the press release.

The event will feature bites prepared by Chef Kristine Schug and live music by Jeff “Smorgy” Fetters. There will be a full country saloon and silent auction, after which a western-themed dinner from “Barbecue Champion Pat Burke and Grill Master Dave James” will be presented alongside a suite of Napa wines, according to the press release. Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley will give a presentation. The afterparty will feature desserts from Jeannie Cox and dancing to the country tunes of Pass’n Through.

Alessio has spent her time as a council member intent on resolving issues of affordable housing, public safety and has campaigned for local focused economic development. She works on Napa transportation and environmental concerns as chair of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority and Napa County Climate Action Committee. Alessio has served as Vice Mayor since 2021.

The event is limited to 150 guests and tickets are $135 per person until Aug. 5, and $155 per person afterwards. Guests are encouraged to wear country attire or Napa casual. Sponsorships begin at $400 and grant guests VIP parking, access to special wines, table service and recognition in the program.

For information on the event, tickets or Alessio’s reelection campaign visit lizalessio.com.

‘Rock the V’ returns

Aug. 4 is the 25th Anniversary of the V Foundation Wine Celebration, which has raised $137 million dollars to date for cancer research and related programs, according to the press release. The newest rendition of their event will take place at The Estate Yountville, 6541 Washington St., Yountville, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Rock the V is the party to be at during the Wine Celebration weekend and promises an exciting evening with food from renowned local chefs paired with wines from regional vintners, a barrel auction and music under the stars. Musical guests include Arkai, an electro-acoustic duo who play genre-defying electric violins, and Eightlock Band, who mix Baltimore funk, New Orleans Swing and more. Additionally there is a silent disco from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

The event is presented by JaM Cellars so visit their website to learn more.