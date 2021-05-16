WinePAWlooza approaching as virtual event again

WineaPAWlooza returns on June 19 and organizers say the second virtual version can be as successful as the pre-pandemic, live events.
The charity wine auction benefits the nonprofit Jameson Humane, which cares for dogs, cats, horses, and other animals on its Carneros ranch. The 2020 event was virtual and raised $1.1 million, short of the $1.5 million brought in by its live predecessors.
While the 2021 event will again be virtual, Monica Stevens of Jameson Humane sees the old mark of $1.5 million as a realistic goal.
For one thing, people have grown more familiar with online events amid the pandemic. Also, Napa Valley Vintners is not holding its famed Auction Napa Valley fundraiser this year as it looks at new formats.
“People are comfortable with online everything,” Stevens said. “There’s no Auction Napa Valley. There’s no auction like this.”
Once again, the 75-minute event will be produced by Jason and Christina Wise of SOMM TV. Fritz Hatton will be the auctioneer.
The event will feature wines from more than 50 winemakers, a video message from Jameson Humane volunteers and staff, and a live, interactive auction of 12 lots.
“We bring awareness, educate and respond to needs when disaster strikes,” Stevens said. “The community supports us. Together we save animals’ lives and make the world a better place.”
Monica and David Stevens founded Jameson Humane in 2014. The nonprofit provides transitional and permanent shelter, adoption and rescue services, humane education, animal advocacy, and more.
It opened its Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch animal sanctuary in the rural Carneros in 2018, moving a cat adoption center from a city of Napa location. The 4.5-acre property can accommodate both companion animals and farm animals.
The annual budget for Jameson Humane is $1.8 million.
“We’re dependent on this event,” Stevens said.
The 2020 virtual event was viewed by more than 500 people across the nation and from such places as Mexico, Canada, and Sweden, organizers said. Stevens said she’s thinking a couple hundred more might tune in this year.
But Stevens doesn’t view the COVID-19 switch to a virtual-only auction as being permanent, no matter how successful. She expressed hope the 2022 WineaPAWlooza will return to being a live event.
Go to https://jamesonhumane.ejoinme.org/wineapawlooza2021 for WineaPAWlooza tickets. Ticket packages vary in cost, starting at free to see the event and have access to online bidding. The priced tickets include a variety of items, such as Napa wines and a wine preservation system.
The June 19 event starts at 5 p.m. Before the event, Amanda McCrossin of SommVivant will interview a collection of prestigious vintners to show where wine and animal welfare intersect, the event press release said.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.