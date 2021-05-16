WinePAWlooza approaching as virtual event again

“We bring awareness, educate and respond to needs when disaster strikes,” Stevens said. “The community supports us. Together we save animals’ lives and make the world a better place.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monica and David Stevens founded Jameson Humane in 2014. The nonprofit provides transitional and permanent shelter, adoption and rescue services, humane education, animal advocacy, and more.

It opened its Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch animal sanctuary in the rural Carneros in 2018, moving a cat adoption center from a city of Napa location. The 4.5-acre property can accommodate both companion animals and farm animals.

The annual budget for Jameson Humane is $1.8 million.

“We’re dependent on this event,” Stevens said.

The 2020 virtual event was viewed by more than 500 people across the nation and from such places as Mexico, Canada, and Sweden, organizers said. Stevens said she’s thinking a couple hundred more might tune in this year.

But Stevens doesn’t view the COVID-19 switch to a virtual-only auction as being permanent, no matter how successful. She expressed hope the 2022 WineaPAWlooza will return to being a live event.