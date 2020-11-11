Wineries ask Napa County to help speed disaster recovery

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Diane Dillon said some of the requests might involve a general plan amendment or environmental impact report.

“Those are the type of things we need to know to have a proper discussion,” she said.

Far less controversial were requests presented to the county in a joint letter from Napa Valley Vintners, Napa Valley Grapegrowers and Winegrowers of Napa County. They said the Glass Fire alone according to one report could result in $1 billion of losses to wineries.

“The overlapping disasters of COVID-19 and the fires threaten the economic viability of our agriculturally based economy,” the three wine industry groups wrote to the county.

Supervisors agreed that wineries untouched by fire should be able to host tastings and marketing events for burned-out wineries. The host wineries would still have to abide by their own visitation limits.

An undamaged winery might be holding fewer tastings of its own because of COVID-19, county Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said. He called allowing them to host other wineries “a bending of the rules,” given the visiting winery would have no agricultural production related to the site.