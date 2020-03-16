Wineries in Napa Valley comply with state's directive to close tasting rooms

The closure would be “a financial hardship on all of us,” Matthaisson said, though she believed it necessary in the wake of the “public health crisis” at hand.

“It is hurting a lot of people in this valley,” she added. “But it’s our responsibility as citizens and community members to balance this short term loss versus the much-worse long term consequences. They’re both bad options, but I think this is the lesser of the two.”

Prior to Newsom's directive, Stu Smith, co-owner and vintner for Smith-Madrone, said he'd received two cancellations from customers from Kansas and New Orleans who had had their flights to California cancelled.

“It’s not really our decision,” Smith said, asked if he would comply with the governor’s recommendation. “It’s being made by people just dropping.”

Six Bay Area counties announced on Monday shelter in place orders, which would effectively close all "non-essential" businesses and ask people to remain home as much as possible in order to curb the spread of the virus. Though Monday's order to stay inside did not include Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties, it effectively left much of the Bay Area frozen.