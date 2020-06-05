Wineries partner with nonprofit to help Napa's Latino families hurt by pandemic

Puertas Abiertas, Napa’s resource center for Latino families, was planning a grand celebration for its 15th anniversary this spring, but that plan came to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“We were excited about our ‘Quinceañera,’ said executive director Blanca Huijon, referring to the ritual birthday party families often celebrate for 15-year-olds. “Instead, we are doing all we can to respond to more than 600 families’ requests for help paying for rent, food, utilities, and other expenses because they can’t work and aren’t eligible for government benefits because a family member is undocumented.”
To raise funds to support families, Puertas Abiertas has launched a “15 for 15” program, with local wineries pledging 15% of wine sales in June to raise funds for struggling Latino families affected by COVID-19. Participating wineries include Etxea, Frog’s Leap, Tres Perlas, Campesino Cellars and Tres Sabores. Tres Perlas will donate 100% of proceeds from its Daughter’s Rosé sales.
“I jumped into this program because I know that the proceeds will go directly to people that need it most,” said Frog’s Leap owner John Williams. “You can’t really overestimate that level of need in this community -- and we have made it easy for others to help.”
Details about the program can be found at puertasabiertasnapa.org/15-for-15.
“For 15 years, Puertas Abiertas has been the go-to resource center for the people that are the engine of our economy,” said Tres Sabores owner Julie Johnson. “So many are hurting during this crisis. We can help each other get through it, but we need to make sure the most vulnerable families are taken care of.”
Puertas Abiertas staff are working from home, taking calls, verifying lost income, and providing direct support or referring families to partner agencies. They are also continuing existing programs, now online or by phone, including mental health counseling, free tax preparation, and assistance with immigration applications.
“We are prepared for this type of emergency because we have offered similar support during the fires and the power shut-offs,” Huijon said. “The difference this time is that our team is working from home and have the added stress of protecting and caring for their children and families.”
For now, though, the Quinceañera will have to wait. “We will have to celebrate later,” Huijon said, “but we hope folks can raise a glass of wine with us from afar.”
