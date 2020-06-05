Wineries partner with nonprofit to help Napa's Latino families hurt by pandemic

“For 15 years, Puertas Abiertas has been the go-to resource center for the people that are the engine of our economy,” said Tres Sabores owner Julie Johnson. “So many are hurting during this crisis. We can help each other get through it, but we need to make sure the most vulnerable families are taken care of.”

Puertas Abiertas staff are working from home, taking calls, verifying lost income, and providing direct support or referring families to partner agencies. They are also continuing existing programs, now online or by phone, including mental health counseling, free tax preparation, and assistance with immigration applications.

“We are prepared for this type of emergency because we have offered similar support during the fires and the power shut-offs,” Huijon said. “The difference this time is that our team is working from home and have the added stress of protecting and caring for their children and families.”

For now, though, the Quinceañera will have to wait. “We will have to celebrate later,” Huijon said, “but we hope folks can raise a glass of wine with us from afar.”