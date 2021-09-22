Winery construction during COVID complicated by price hikes in materials

According to Simmons, about half of the steel companies were forced to shut down, resulting in a continuous game of catch-up that still hasn’t ceased and is rippling across the industry.

“The steel factories that were able to stay somewhat open and limp along, when they started to bring more employees back in they were so far behind on all of their orders that it’s still playing catch-up,” he said. “These steel factories are now working double shifts, they’re going to three shifts -- virtually working 24/7 -- to try to catch up on the orders and they’re still behind.”

Simmons says that the price of steel continues to rise, and he doesn’t anticipate it will drop again until the beginning of next year.

“We also saw spikes in the lumber industry, again due to shortages and deliveries,” he explained. “Now it’s starting to go back down and level off, which is great because that drove a whole other concern … All of a sudden it switched from, ‘Okay now we can move forward with our project,’ to, ‘Wait hold, because now steel and lumber prices are through the roof.’”