Winery construction during COVID complicated by price hikes in materials

After working with Napa Valley wines for 25 years, Chris Dearden finally had achieved a longtime goal of his after weaving through years of design, permitting and planning: He was set to have his very own winery.
He had been the frontman of many operations in that time, taking on the role of winemaker for multiple brands, even earning his business degree and working for Seguin Moreau cooperage along the way.
Just as he could start to see the end of the Pinot Noir-stained tunnel, though, COVID-19 hit.
Sleeping Giant -- Dearden’s brand under the Dearden Wines umbrella -- had a vineyard property in the Carneros region of Napa Valley in the process of being refurbished and built when the pandemic drastically changed the parameters of construction work.
The price of building materials skyrocketed, and alongside the trifecta of lost hospitality revenue, decreased staffing and safety precautions, it suddenly became much more difficult to pull off construction jobs across the board. For example, Nordby Construction, a Santa Rosa company that often works with winery clients, was in the middle of multiple projects when they were forced to reassess their operation.
“We knew we had a couple of choices,” said Nordby president Tony Simmons. “One was we try to work through it and be creative to try to set up some protocols so that our team and subcontractors could continue to work and we could continue to do business, or two is that we shut everything down and wait it out.”
“Shutting down obviously has some major implications, [because] it’s not only setting it down and taking away the work for our employees, but it also was detrimental to our relationships with our clients.”
Navigating new winery construction in Napa Valley is tricky regardless of the circumstances, requiring patience and a whole lot of knowledge to gain the adequate permits to move forward with construction. For Dearden and Sleeping Giant, this meant there were about 10 years between the wine group’s first vintage in 2005 and the approval of their project by the county in 2016.
But as Dearden would find out, developers including himself would soon have to shift priorities due to the wildfires.
“We got the approval in 2016, but then 2017 happened and I thought I needed to let people rebuild their houses before I build, because I can’t see starting a winery when people need to have their houses refurbished,” he said. “Residential and commercial are very different things.”
What he now calls a “noble idea,” Dearden admits that, delays and all, everything did end up working out regardless of the feel-good pushback.
“If we had been more on schedule, we would have opened at the start of 2020,” he said.
Slightly dodging the beginning of pandemic lockdowns didn’t necessarily make things easier, though. Market data shows that many construction materials -- specifically metals, steel, copper and lumber -- experienced price hikes due to the pandemic’s impact on the supply chain.
According to Simmons, about half of the steel companies were forced to shut down, resulting in a continuous game of catch-up that still hasn’t ceased and is rippling across the industry.
“The steel factories that were able to stay somewhat open and limp along, when they started to bring more employees back in they were so far behind on all of their orders that it’s still playing catch-up,” he said. “These steel factories are now working double shifts, they’re going to three shifts -- virtually working 24/7 -- to try to catch up on the orders and they’re still behind.”
Simmons says that the price of steel continues to rise, and he doesn’t anticipate it will drop again until the beginning of next year.
“We also saw spikes in the lumber industry, again due to shortages and deliveries,” he explained. “Now it’s starting to go back down and level off, which is great because that drove a whole other concern … All of a sudden it switched from, ‘Okay now we can move forward with our project,’ to, ‘Wait hold, because now steel and lumber prices are through the roof.’”
Since many of these wineries were closed for months, Simmons says the loss in revenue urged multiple clients to take a pause before further pursuing their projects, with about five halting altogether for the time being. The wineries that could continue with construction, clients of Nordby or otherwise, thus experienced some jaw-dropping price changes.
According to the National Association of Home Builders, the cost per 1,000 feet of lumber board shifted from a little over $1,000 in early April to $1,500 in late May, now dropping back down into the $400-800 range. As for iron, steel and other metals, like Simmons said, these prices are yet to fall. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the producer price index for metal products is around 1.45 times that of 2016, and 1.7 times for iron and steel.
“We had most of the materials on order, but the price went up dramatically,” said Dearden of his team’s ongoing project. “A lot of the things, like the building, were produced over a year ago, which is good because we still wouldn’t have had it made.”
Beyond materials, Simmons also says that due to safety precautions, their company and others could only have one trade working on any given project at a time in order to cut down on the number of bodies in the same space. He estimates that about 90% of Nordby’s clients were accepting of the resulting changes, as they had to entirely reschedule and thus extend most of their jobs.
For Dearden, he hopes to be able to host folks this fall in his beautiful new space. For those looking to eventually build their own winery from the ground up?
You never know when a wildfire, global pandemic or other widespread disaster will clog the construction process, after all.
“Start early,” he said.
