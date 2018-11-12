Winery rules and the extension of a commercial cannabis cultivation moratorium are among the topics scheduled for the Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
The Board has been sharpening its policy for dealing with wineries and other property owners that violate their use permits. The proposal includes a March 29 deadline to submit applications to correct violations without penalties. The item is on the consent calendar, which means it may or may not require discussion.
Supervisors could also extend a moratorium on commercial cannabis cultivation through 2019 or until the Board comes up with regulations. The item is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
The Board will also discuss awarding a contract to Magellan Advisors to study fiber infrastructure. The goal is to keep cell phone communications working during emergencies such as last year’s wildfires.
The Board of Supervisors meeting begins at Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the county administration building, 1195 Third St. in Napa. Go to https://bit.ly/2IPsTuV to see the agenda.