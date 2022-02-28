Wingstop plans Napa restaurant

A restaurant that uses the motto “Where Flavor Gets its Wings” would like to land in Napa.
Wingstop franchisee Waleed Mansour recently filed an application with the city to remodel a building at 110 Soscol Ave.
The plans call for an additional 785 square feet for the Wingstop and a second eatery (to be announced). More parking would also be created.
“We are excited to be in Napa,” said Mansour.
A company that Mansour represents, Napaland LLC, bought the parcel in September for $1.35 million. Both Mansour and Napaland use the same Inglewood, Calif. address.
This wouldn't be his first Wingstop franchise. Other companies affiliated with Mansour include additional Wingstop eateries (as well as pizza brands and a bakery) throughout California, said Mones Abdelwahab, director of operations for Napaland.
Abdelwahab said the company chose this site in Napa because it is “convenient to shoppers, nearby hotels and college students.”
“We have loyal customers in other parts of the Bay Area and wanted to bring our wings,” to Napa, said Abdelwahab. “It is about time to bring Wingstop to the area.”
Abdelwahab said a coffee shop or ice creamery might be a good tenant for the second space on the parcel, but “we have not finalized our decision yet.”
A Mighty Quinn smoke shop was the most recent tenant at the future Wingstop space. Before that, it was a gas station. Businesses on either side include Val’s Liquors and the Best Western Inn.
According to the application, the Wingstop will operate as a fast-food “take out” restaurant.
The remodel will include removal of an existing canopy, installation of new front landscaping and a water feature, new trash enclosure, new parking lot, and path of travel.
An estimated 20 employees could work at the site. The Wingstop would be open 11 a.m. to midnight, said the application. Construction would take approximately six months.
Maps of the renovation show the addition would be built on the north side of the existing building. Seating for indoor dining is not depicted in the drawings. A new trash enclosure would be located on the south end of the property.
Wingstop would not be the newest tenant on the block. Another chain, Huckleberry’s, plans to open at 1000 Imola Ave., in the former Denny’s location in the Best Western Inn.
The closest other Napa County Wingstop is in American Canyon at 5075 Main St., Suite 124 B. Other nearby Wingstop eateries can be found in Fairfield and Vallejo.
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Wingstop Inc. operates and franchises more than 1,500 locations worldwide, said a news release.
Wingstop offers “classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in 11 flavors.” Wingstop’s menu also features signature sides including seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.
For its fourth fiscal quarter in 2021, Wingstop reported 58 net new openings. Domestic same-store sales increased 7.5%. Total revenue increased 13.8% to $72.0 million.
