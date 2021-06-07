Winiarskis make a $4 million bequest to the Smithsonian

Winiarski made good on Jefferson's hunch in 1976, the 200th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence that Jefferson wrote. Then a young winemaker in the Napa Valley, Winiarski made the Cabernet Sauvignon that won the Judgment of Paris, besting the best of France in a blind tasting. Milkjenko "Mike" Grgich made the white wine, a Chardonnay, that took top rating in the tasting. The wining wines put Napa Valley on the world wine map and inspired winemakers around the world to aspire to make wines "as good as the French."

The Smithsonian acknowledged the impact of Winiarski's support in 2019 when the museum awarded him the James Smithson Bicentennial Medal. "By presenting him with the (medal), the museum took one more — and vital — step to normalizing wine as a key art form in the American firmament," wine writer Dan Berger wrote at the time.

The substantial new gift from the Winiarskis and the Winiarski Family Foundation will create a Winiarski Curator of Food and Wine History. "It's the way to make sure the position is there forever," Winiarski said. "Or -- if forever is a long time -- at least indefinitely.

"By endowing a dedicated curatorial position, we are supporting its sustainability beyond our own lifetimes and the title of the position, curator of food and wine history, represents the fulfillment of our original hopes."