Ken Nerlove has so many slot machines at his Napa ranch he could start his own casino.

But Nerlove isn’t looking to get into gambling. Instead, this Napa grape grower and businessman likes to buy vintage one-arm bandits, fix ‘em up and resell, trade or keep them for his own collection.

He runs a side business called Napa Slot Machines.

“Slot machines always intrigued me,” Nerlove said. Collecting and repairing the machines “is just a lot of fun.”

Besides the mechanics involved, the reason people play slot machines is just as fascinating to him, said Nerlove.

Most people play slots with the hope of winning, he said. And yet they keep playing, even after they lose.

“It’s an intriguing philosophy,” he said.

Nerlove said he got his first slot machine about 45 years ago.

“I started tinkering with it and learning about it and picked up a few more. And then several years ago I got back into it pretty much full time. My whole idea was when I retire I’ll have something to do. But the reality is I’m never going to retire,” he admitted.

Nerlove has so many slot machines – more than 100 – he had to build a “game room” to display his favorites.

That’s the downside of collecting the machines, he said. “It’s not like collecting pocket watches. It takes a good-size room” to put more than handful of slot machines on display.

Displaying is important to Nerlove. “Half the fun is looking at them and appreciating them and playing with them.”

And they certainly are something to look at.

Nerlove’s machines are mostly from the 1920s to the early 1960s. These gambling machines aren’t plastic and computerized like today’s slot machines. These vintage pieces are covered in chrome, glass, Bakelite, wood and other metals.

They’re intricately designed, with scrolls and swirls and colorfully-painted scenes.

Many have decorative accents that evoke the automobiles of the era such as Art Deco details, hood ornaments and lighted panels.

“The early machines, they had character, personality and they were very well constructed,” said Nerlove. “They used good materials and made things to last. These machines are still going strong after 80 years.”

Today’s computerized slot machines “have no personality, no character,” he said. “You walk by a modern slot machine -- you don’t even give it a second look.”

According to Nerlove, the thrill of the hunt for old machines is just as much fun as restoring or selling them.

“One of the most exciting things is to find one of these old machines and bring them back to life.”

Where does he find them? “All over the place,” said Nerlove. He runs ads and has a website (napaslotmachines.com). He also searches on Craigslist and at garage or other sales. “A lot of slot machines have a way of finding me” through word of mouth, he admitted. “I know everybody in the slot industry.”

Many people assume that old slot machines come from Nevada. Not true, said Nerlove. Before slot machines were relegated to Nevada in the 1950s, they were in Elks Clubs, lodges and all over the place, he said.

Each machine also has a name, for example the Golden Falls, the Golden Nugget, the Black Cherry, the Roman Head, the Standard Chief, the Club Chief, the Sun Chief and the Sphinx.

Over the years, he’s also acquired a lot of parts. “I’m all self-taught. I can fix and repair them.” In a workroom were dozens of machines in all stages of repair.

Nerlove pulled out a little box of “hub shims and bugs” -- pieces of metal that cheaters would install in machines to try and increase the house odds or prevent jackpots.

Nerlove said things are changing when it comes to slot machine collecting.

“The younger generation -- they don’t appreciate them or understand” slot machines – or most antiques for that matter, he said.

“Younger people aren’t buying antiques, they’re going to IKEA,” he said.

Price might be a factor as well. Nerlove’s machines start at about $1,000 and go up.

“To get a nice collectible machine you are going spend $1,500 to $2,500. They’re not cheap but they also hold their value,” he said.

Some of the more unusual slot machines in Nerlove’s collections are the large-sized console machines like Universal’s Feature Belle and Keeney’s Three Way Bonus Super Bell.

They weren’t as popular with casinos because they take up too much room, he said. He also has a rare coin operated roulette wheel called the AMCE Roulette and automatic dice machine called the Seven Eleven.

There are some collectors that want rare machines that sell for big bucks.

“I’m not really that type of collector,” said Nerlove. “I like things that interest me. I have some that are valuable and some that are just standard run-of-the-mill machines,” yet very much appeal to him.

Does Nerlove ever hit the casinos himself?

“No,” he said. “I know better.”

There’s only one way to win on a slot machine, Nerlove said.

“Don’t play.”

