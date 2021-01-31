Winter coronavirus surge continues to slow as Bay Area adds new cases

A day after California surpassed 40,000 total cases of COVID-19, the trend of new infections and hospitalizations continued to slow across the state as public health officials see the winter surge drawing down.

In the Bay Area on Saturday, officials reported 1,745 new cases of the coronavirus and 98 new deaths, almost exactly a year after the deadly disease was first detected in California. Now, one in every 1,000 state residents has died from the virus.

Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous with a quarter of the state's nearly 40 million residents, has more than 40 percent of California's virus deaths. In November, the daily number of Latino deaths was 3.5 per 100,000 residents. It's now 40 deaths per 100,000, an increase of more than 1,100 percent.

In the Bay Area, the numbers are grim too.

In San Mateo County, 277 new cases and 26 new deaths were reported — the third most ever. The total number of cases in the county stands at 35,235 and 382 people have died from the virus.

In San Francisco, nine people were reported dead from the virus while 140 people were infected, bringing the total to 30,814 cases and 317 deaths.