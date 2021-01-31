Winter coronavirus surge continues to slow as Bay Area adds new cases

A day after California surpassed 40,000 total cases of COVID-19, the trend of new infections and hospitalizations continued to slow across the state as public health officials see the winter surge drawing down.
In the Bay Area on Saturday, officials reported 1,745 new cases of the coronavirus and 98 new deaths, almost exactly a year after the deadly disease was first detected in California. Now, one in every 1,000 state residents has died from the virus.
Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous with a quarter of the state's nearly 40 million residents, has more than 40 percent of California's virus deaths. In November, the daily number of Latino deaths was 3.5 per 100,000 residents. It's now 40 deaths per 100,000, an increase of more than 1,100 percent.
In the Bay Area, the numbers are grim too.
In San Mateo County, 277 new cases and 26 new deaths were reported — the third most ever. The total number of cases in the county stands at 35,235 and 382 people have died from the virus.
In San Francisco, nine people were reported dead from the virus while 140 people were infected, bringing the total to 30,814 cases and 317 deaths.
Contra Costa County reported 56,575 total cases of the virus and 528 deaths. On Saturday, officials reported 323 new cases and 3 new deaths.
Alameda County officials said 518 new cases of the virus were reported and 22 people died, bringing the total to 73,115 cases and 959 deaths.
Santa Clara County reported 766 new cases and 30 new deaths from the virus for a total of 100,468 cases and 1,344 deaths. The county surpassed the 100,000 milestone on Friday.
And in the four-county North Bay — encompassing Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties — 62,816 people in total have been infected with the virus, including 487 new cases recorded Saturday. A total of 608 people have died from the virus in the North Bay, eight of whom were reported dead Saturday.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
WATCH NOW: ST. HELENA HOSPITAL MOBILE UNIT COVID SWABBING
COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM THE NAPA VALLEY REGISTER, ST. HELENA STAR, AND THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN: FALL/WINTER 2020 EDITION
Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan: Fall/Winter 2020 edition
This webpage contains all Napa County coronavirus coverage as featured in the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan. This page will be updated as news comes in. Please bookmark this page to stay on top of local developments.
Submit news tips here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/news-tips/news_tips/
Starting Tuesday, restaurants and wine tasting rooms will not be allowed to serve the public indoors. Houses of worship also can only operate outdoors.
Amid the pandemic's upsurge this fall, Napa residents — and visitors to the valley — are paring down their holiday guest lists to keep safe and stop the spread.
The rise in local COVID-19 cases has not yet translated into a dramatic increase in hospitalizations, Queen of the Valley reports.
Napa County plummeted overnight into to the purple "tier" and many local business owners are scrambling.
A resident reports that 11 people living at the home, including three in nursing care, have tested positive for the virus.
Five employees and 18 students attending classes at NVUSD schools have contracted the coronavirus since late October, the district superintendent announced Thursday.
Cases rose by over 50% this week, setting the county up for possibly more restrictions on businesses as soon as next week.
Senator Bill Dodd’s latest town hall featured experts who spoke about how 2021 might shape up for Napa County.
Social gatherings in homes are a major source of new COVID cases in the state.
Major holiday celebrations are being canceled due to the pandemic which continues to reshape community life.
Sixty percent of new cases were people who identified as Hispanic/Latinx, the county reported.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.