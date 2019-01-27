A winter Spare the Air alert is in effect for Monday. The alert bans residents of Napa and other counties from burning wood products for 24 hours, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced on Sunday.
Light winds and cold overnight temperatures on Sunday were expected to trap wood smoke close to the ground and cause unhealthy air quality in the region, the air quality district said in a news release. Monday's alert will be the 16th of the winter season.
During a winter spare the air day, the burning of wood, manufactured fire logs and other solid fuels is prohibited. It is illegal to use fireplaces, wood or pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or other wood-burning devices during an alert, except in homes where wood stoves or fireplaces are the only heat source.