VACAVILLE -- The sound of gunfire shattered the joyful noise being made in the Chabad synagogue in Vacaville on Sunday. But, unlike too often elsewhere lately, this anti-Semitic attack was part of a training exercise aimed at empowering worshipers of all kinds.
In response to “the alarming rise in anti-Semitic attacks,” Rabbi Chaim Zaklos said the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Solano County hosted a training session by retired Richmond cop/detective/SWAT leader Steve Harris and others who are part of a firm called Threat Scenarios, which offers training to businesses, houses of worship and others.
Partner Jerry Kunzman of American Canyon said the four-year-old business, which he runs with Brad Engmann of Walnut Creek, helps police departments and others with role-playing scenario training.
At Sunday’s event, some 70 men and women from as far as Sacramento and Berkeley, representing a wide range of ages, sizes, colors and faiths, including Catholic and Protestant, got a taste of what to do to help prevent an attack, and, failing that, how to respond to one.
“The size of the crowd shows how important this is,” Zaklos said.
“It can happen to you; it’s happening right now, and this might be the hardest thing for American Jews to accept,” Harris said. “We are empowering people. We are training to live.”
"It’s important that everybody knows this, not just Jews,” said participant Susan Cohen Grossman of Solano County. “Everyone should know the right response in a dangerous situation. And I also really respect Steve Harris.”
In November, Napa Valley Life Church held a similar security seminar for its members, believing that shooter response training was a necessary in an increasingly violent world.
The Vacaville training was done in several phases, including practice in how to disarm a knife-wielding maniac and emergency medical treatment options.
Solano County resident Janet Nathan said she was at Sunday’s event mostly as an observer.
“Anything I can learn, particularly with the first aid,” she said. “And to be unified with the Jewish community. We are in danger.”
East Bay resident Yosef Figuero expressed a similar reason for attending.
“For the safety of the Jewish community, which is at risk right now,” said Figuero, who added that this is not his first such training.
One of the trainers, identifying himself only as “J,” described the firm’s approach as “multi-faceted,” meant to “provide several barriers between the congregants and the threat.”
Also a veteran law enforcement professional, J said that Jews have always been a target for violent bigots, but that the actual risk level has risen to heights not often seen in the United States. On the other hand, the number of people showing up for trainings like the one on Sunday, is also significantly larger than usual, indicating that more people are facing the reality of the times.
“We are negligent if we don’t recognize the threat and take steps to expand our own resilience,” he said. “Noah built the ark before the flood, and that’s what we’re doing here.”
You have free articles remaining.
“We provide these trainings not just to Jewish houses of worship, but, also to churches, mosques and temples, because anyone should be able to pray in peace.”
Harris said he sees the group’s role as helping build a barrier against evil.
“We’re trying to make it so evil doesn’t win,” he said.
The event was launched with a couple of prayers, including the 23rd Psalm and a prayer for the protection of Jews around the world, in Hebrew and in English.
Jews, Harris said, have traditionally kept a pacifistic low profile in the countries where they lived, in an attempt to ward off violent attacks. This approach may have helped some, but it also resulted in a reputation of cowardice and an inability to fight -- an image that the modern state of Israel has only partially dispelled in its 70-or-so years, he said. It’s an approach Jews worldwide can no longer afford to take, he said.
“Now, we have to fight a rising anti-Semitism here and around the world,” he said. “Hoping it won’t happen to you is not a good strategy.”
The Jews’ job is to survive despite the threat, Harris said.
“We can’t rely on the stupidity of our attackers,” he said. “You have to prepare your congregation to survive.”
Look at the need for training this way, J said: “When seconds count, help is only minutes away.”
Learning the best ways to survive an attack has other benefits, as well, the men said.
“Fear is a natural reaction, but it can become courage with training,” Harris said.
There are also some best practices to bear in mind in one’s everyday life, they said.
Walk in pairs or groups; smile and make eye contact; keep your head and eyes up and off of your phone screen, and harden your structure with levels of physical barriers.
During one of the times the group was squeezed into the Chabad House’s “safe room,” after evacuating the sanctuary in an appropriate and orderly manner, one woman thanked the mostly men who were taking the training to be part of their group’s ongoing security team.
“Thank you for your willingness to protect us,” she said.