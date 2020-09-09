With Cal Fire resources scarce, volunteers in bulldozers helped save Pope Valley, Angwin

The Piña crew entered “rough, nasty country” on Saturday, slowing their progress, Johnnie White said, but they were able to reach the top of Aetna Springs Road. Meanwhile, air tankers, including a 747, dropped retardant to reinforce the line.

Most of the crew had firefighting experience, so they had spotters watching the fire and making sure the dozer operators were safe.

That’s not to say the work was without hazard. Johnnie White remembers Mark Dorman, a retired dozer operator for Harold Smith who was driving point as “pioneer,” threading his way along a ledge that was barely wide enough for his dozer, with a sheer cliff face on one side and a ravine on the other.

“It was pretty questionable whether that first dozer was going to make it,” White said. “One track was starting to hang off the edge.”

While it wasn’t an official Cal Fire operation, the team kept in close touch with Cal Fire. With only one fire engine assigned to patrol the entire stretch between Pope Canyon Road and Snell Valley Road during the first days of the fire, Cal Fire was thankful for the help.

“A Cal Fire division chief came up there and said, ‘I’ve got one engine, and it looks like you guys know what you’re doing. Just keep going,’” Piña said.