The Zoppé Italian Family Circus

Performances are at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 3rd St., Napa

-- Friday, Oct. 4 - 7 p.m.

-- Saturday, Oct. 5 - 1 and 4 p.m.

-- Sunday, Oct. 6 - 1 and 4 p.m.

​Tickets are $45 for ringside (reserved) seats; $25 for adults (bleacher seating /not reserved) and $12 for seniors, veterans, and children 12 and under (bleacher seating / not reserved). Kids 2 and under are admitting free, (sitting on laps)

For tickets, visit EandMPresents.org.

More information about the circus is at zoppe.net

Watch previews of the circus acts at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCDoKfhnUDY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgfl9soqy3s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pN7KFSCgTDs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3XykE7mGWg