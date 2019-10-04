A bare field at Napa Valley Expo underwent a transformation Thursday. With the pounding of sledge hammers and the ratcheting up of canvas, a circus tent arose.
The Zoppé Italian Family Circus is in town.
For five performances, starting Friday night and through the weekend, audiences will witness flying trapeze artists, gravity-defying daredevils on tightropes, contortionists who can turn themselves in human snakes, equestrian marvels, silly clowns and even a couple of dogs that have been persuaded to jump through hoops.
The Zoppé family has been in the circus business for 177 years, starting as street clowns and jugglers in Old-World Italian traditions and evolved into a full-blown traveling circus, sustained by the family for generation after generation.
Their new show, “La Nonna,” was created as tribute to a Zoppé matriarch who kept the show alive during the Great Depression.
Chiara Zoppé, 16, will be making her debut as a co-director of a show that features a woman ring mistress, as well as three all-female troupes in what has been, until now, male-dominated disciplines: Cossack act rides around the ring, trapeze acts and contortionists.
“La Nonna celebrates the power beauty and elegance of women with a predominately female company of artists,” the company’s description of the new show reads. “This is a historic show for the greater circus community. Zoppé is at the forefront of what circus has to offer humanity while pointedly keeping in touch with true circus tradition.”
Bilingual performers, ringmasters and company personnel guarantee that all shows will be accessible to English/Spanish speakers.
“While kids may have technology at their fingertips, the opportunity to experience an 'old world' style circus in one ring, just the way it’s been over decades, is rarely available or accessible to them,” said Evy Warshawski, whose nonprofit, E&M Presents, is bringing the circus to Napa.
E&M Presents was established in 2015 with mission of presenting family friendly shows in the Napa Valley and ensuring that that their reach includes people who cannot afford to buy tickets for an entire family.
“We perform as our ancestors did and try to make everything as real and human as we can,” says Giovanni Zoppé. “Our family is here to entertain your family!”
This will the Zoppé’s second visit to Napa. The first time was on the grounds of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.