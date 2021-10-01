With costumes and videos, Napa County’s Teacher of the Year kept Calistoga kids learning through COVID-19 shutdown

In the spring of 2020, Matthew Gudenius, like countless other teachers across Napa County and the nation, was abruptly separated from his young pupils at Calistoga Elementary School for a month as the coronavirus’ spread forced millions of Americans to stay at home, with no end in sight.
Deprived of his five days a week with his first-grade students, the teacher turned what seemed the invisible barrier of Zoom teleconferences into a new way to keep the 6- and 7-year-old pupils who know him as “Mr. G” learning, exploring and even laughing amid the isolation of the pandemic.
His recipe: a liberal splash of acting, humor and costumes, all captured and shared on streaming video.
“Darrrrrrrk Barrrrrt is here to teach you another lesson!” the 43-year-old Gudenius archly growled in front of a webcam. Costumed in a waistcoat, tricorn hat and eyepatch, he assumed the persona of a pulp-movie pirate comically rolling his R’s – but teaching his pupils the pronunciation of words with “-er,” “-ur” and “-or” while doing so.
Through such inventive internet teaching – in the personae of buccaneers, astronauts and other characters – the onetime computer programmer, videographer and freelance actor guided Calistoga children through lessons in language arts, math and even geology in more than 30 video shorts.
On Wednesday, the Napa County Office of Education honored his efforts by presenting him its annual Teacher of the Year award during a ceremony at its south Napa headquarters. The honor, which was announced in June and includes a $1,000 prize, recognized Gudenius’ work turning often-isolating internet video into a way to stay connected with pupils, and to mesh learning and play tighter than ever amid lockdowns, infections and health mandates that now have affected three consecutive school years.
“The kids were so excited with what he was doing, and their parents we thrilled with what he showed was possible, even on Zoom,” NCOE Superintendent Barbara Nemko said before the ceremony, which also recognized two finalists who teach in the Napa Valley Unified School District. “He’s very generous with what he teaches, and the kids adore him, and when you’re that generous with what you share, the kids will remember you.”
Calistoga Elementary School teacher Matthew Gudenius has been honored by Napa County for his creativity in inspiring his students with Teacher of the Year for 2021.
With the stress of a lingering pandemic driving many instructors into retirement or away from the profession, Nemko added, recognizing the work of teachers like Gudenius – believed to the first Calistoga-based Teacher of the Year since the award’s 1984 inception – has become more essential than ever.
“It’s not the most popular career anymore, so it’s very important that we show (people) that teaching is a very rewarding career,” she said.
Gudenius was one of 70 applications for teacher of the year that were read by a selection committee that chose the three finalists, who normally are observed in their classroom settings before the award is given. (Two of this year’s finalists were evaluated via Zoom due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, agency spokesperson Seana Wagner. said.)
Teachers must be nominated by parents or administrators, submit an essay, and receive letters of recommendation.
The road to Gudenius’ year of teaching by video was laid years in advance, even before his education career began two decades ago. After leaving behind a career as a Silicon Valley computer programmer, he spent many of his early classroom years as a computer instructor before switching to the elementary school classroom in hopes of welding technology more tightly into everyday learning, he said later Wednesday.
“Part of the reason I became a teacher was to see if I could contribute to educational technology, see what experience was like,” said Gudenius, who previously taught in San Jose and his native Montgomery County, Maryland before coming to Calistoga 14 years ago. By October 2014, a Time magazine article pointed to his “paperless classroom” at Calistoga Elementary as a harbinger of a tech-forward future for American schooling, with online lessons and a computer at every desk.
“Kids were only getting 18 hours a year of computer instruction, basically one hour every other week, and I said, ‘You’re going to need more than that (for students) to be proficient in college and in a career,’” he recalled.
As COVID-19 forced his and other schools to close last year, Gudenius steered his computer expertise into a new teaching plan – along with his experience acting in and shooting small independent movies.
The buccaneering Dark Bart was a character he already had planned to play for his first-grade class in person before Calistoga and other local school systems emptied out in March 2020. Shut out of the classroom, he recorded his pirate-themed lesson to video to share with pupils online – and soon heard from parents asking for more videos.
“So I started to go on an Amazon shopping spree, ordering different costumes for different themes and adding an element each week for my videos,” he said of the series, which placed him variously in the outfits of a ship captain, a fairytale gnome and a moon-treading astronaut, complete with a green-screen lunar backdrop and scratchy “microphone” sound effects.
The lessons within Gudenius’ phonics videos sometimes come neatly wrapped around other sorts of lessons. A “Flying High” short posted in March features the goggle-wearing teacher seemingly piloting an ancient biplane while he explains the different spellings of the long-I vowel – while explaining aviation to children with the examples of helicopters that “climb” with a rotor, hot-air balloons rising into the “sky,” or blimps boosted skyward by helium that is “lighter” than air.
Such details, far from being frills, are devices that imprint learning even deeper in young minds, according to Gudenius.
“When things are novel, when they invoke emotional responses, long-term memory is formed better; that’s the science behind it,” he said. “But the other reason is it’s fun, and the fun makes the learning happen ... And that’s what learning is; it’s memory, forming long-term memories.”
On accepting his Teacher of the Year certificate Wednesday, Gudenius declared his gratitude for enduring more than a year of crises – not only the pandemic’s disruptions but also the 2020 wildfires that twice forced him and his wife, Sarah Sandurson, to flee their Upvalley home.
“I call it 20/20 vision, being able to see what’s truly important, pun intended,” he told the audience at the awards presentation. “… I appreciate the recognition we’re all getting for the hard work that so many of us do every day, and the even harder work that we do now.”
The Office of Education on Wednesday also honored its Teacher of the Year finalists, both from the Napa Valley Unified School District – Sheri Blades from Phillips Magnet Elementary and Summer Heartt from American Canyon High.
Three workers at local school districts shared NCOE’s Classified School Employees of the Year award – Loretta Aitchison of Vintage High for clerical and administrative services; Amanda Alvarez of Napa’s West Park Elementary, for paraprofessional services; and Olga Pimentel of the Calistoga district, for food and nutrition services.
Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help.
