With costumes and videos, Napa County’s Teacher of the Year kept Calistoga kids learning through COVID-19 shutdown

In the spring of 2020, Matthew Gudenius, like countless other teachers across Napa County and the nation, was abruptly separated from his young pupils at Calistoga Elementary School for a month as the coronavirus’ spread forced millions of Americans to stay at home, with no end in sight.

Deprived of his five days a week with his first-grade students, the teacher turned what seemed the invisible barrier of Zoom teleconferences into a new way to keep the 6- and 7-year-old pupils who know him as “Mr. G” learning, exploring and even laughing amid the isolation of the pandemic.

His recipe: a liberal splash of acting, humor and costumes, all captured and shared on streaming video.

“Darrrrrrrk Barrrrrt is here to teach you another lesson!” the 43-year-old Gudenius archly growled in front of a webcam. Costumed in a waistcoat, tricorn hat and eyepatch, he assumed the persona of a pulp-movie pirate comically rolling his R’s – but teaching his pupils the pronunciation of words with “-er,” “-ur” and “-or” while doing so.

Through such inventive internet teaching – in the personae of buccaneers, astronauts and other characters – the onetime computer programmer, videographer and freelance actor guided Calistoga children through lessons in language arts, math and even geology in more than 30 video shorts.