With COVID-19 on the march, a St. Helena parent teaches her kids basic hygiene

ST. HELENA — With COVID-19 moving through the Bay Area, St. Helena Councilmember Anna Chouteau, the mother of two children, 8 and 10, knows it’s only a matter of time before it reaches Napa County.
This has made hand washing a family priority. “I think the number one thing is hand washing, in terms of what we can all do,” Chouteau said.
“With everything I’m reading, we need to prepare for coronavirus. To continue to stay healthy, we need to know how to wash our hands,” she said. “It is not the quick one that I’ve always done. It’s actually really scrubbing, making sure your nails and your knuckles are clean.”
Her 10-year-old son attends St. Helena Elementary School, where Principal Tanya Pearson holds an assembly every morning. “Right now, they’ve been watching a video online” that shows two young Vietnamese men using dance moved to demonstrate how to wash your hands. Find it on YouTube at GhenCoVyChallenge.
Chouteau said she and her children “did some of the moves today with our hands in the sink.”
Most of us don’t wash our hands for the recommended 20 seconds and unconsciously touch our faces some 60 times during the day, which is another way that viruses spread.
It may take some work to get your children to wash their hands properly and not to touch their faces, but it is worth it, Chouteau said. With clean hands, they protect themselves and protect other people, especially older people who are vulnerable, not only to coronavirus, but to the season flu and pneumonia.
“As a parent, I did go to Safeway to see if everything was gone. All the hand sanitizer was gone and I couldn’t find any wipes. There was some hydrogen peroxide and alcohol. I grabbed those, thinking I could make my own wipes,” Chouteau said.
Additionally, she said it’s important to have extra food in the house, “in case we get told that the virus is here locally and I don’t want to go to Safeway. So, I pick up a couple more cans of pasta sauce, pasta and Ramen, just to have things in the house.”
As a parent, Chouteau said she is not changing the family’s schedules. “I’m going to ‘Newsies’ on its opening night (which was March 6) and we’re still going to baseball games.”
“We got together with my uncle for his 70th birthday and my birthday on Sunday, and somebody sent out a text, saying no hugging. It was very awkward but we did it. It was really weird but we did it and then it gets more comfortable,” she said.
Officials recommend using sanitary wipes to clean down the hard surfaces in your home, once or twice a day, including door handles and the kitchen counter; wiping down your cellphone and the seat in the car.
“These are new experiences. This is uncharted territory,” Chouteau said.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
You may reach David Stoneberg at 967-6800 or editor@sthelenastar.com