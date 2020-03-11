With COVID-19 on the march, a St. Helena parent teaches her kids basic hygiene

“As a parent, I did go to Safeway to see if everything was gone. All the hand sanitizer was gone and I couldn’t find any wipes. There was some hydrogen peroxide and alcohol. I grabbed those, thinking I could make my own wipes,” Chouteau said.

Additionally, she said it’s important to have extra food in the house, “in case we get told that the virus is here locally and I don’t want to go to Safeway. So, I pick up a couple more cans of pasta sauce, pasta and Ramen, just to have things in the house.”

As a parent, Chouteau said she is not changing the family’s schedules. “I’m going to ‘Newsies’ on its opening night (which was March 6) and we’re still going to baseball games.”

“We got together with my uncle for his 70th birthday and my birthday on Sunday, and somebody sent out a text, saying no hugging. It was very awkward but we did it. It was really weird but we did it and then it gets more comfortable,” she said.

Officials recommend using sanitary wipes to clean down the hard surfaces in your home, once or twice a day, including door handles and the kitchen counter; wiping down your cellphone and the seat in the car.

“These are new experiences. This is uncharted territory,” Chouteau said.

