With COVID-19 outlook hazy, Napa Valley College prepares for open-air theater productions

Still to be decided is whether the theater program will present Zoom-based performances of “All Together Now” separately from live ones, or simply stream the plays in real time. In either case, according to King, participants will work from a full year’s worth of experience acting for a remote audience; over the summer and fall 2020, NVC has offered webcasts of “Romeo and Juliet,” “A Chorus Line” and “Night of the Living Dead.”

NVC’s theater program is working out what rules on mask wearing and vaccination will apply to outdoor spectators. By comparison, BottleRock and the RiverStage concerts have required guests to display digital passes affirming full doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or a negative test for the virus within two or three days of a performance. BottleRock also made face coverings mandatory at its spa and other indoor spaces, though not at stages or other outdoor areas of the Napa Valley Expo.

On Wednesday, Napa County’s public health director Dr. Karen Relucio indicated that state guidance on large-scale gatherings will remain the local rule as well, meaning that proof of vaccination will be required for outdoor events only when attendance exceeds 10,000 – 10 times the threshold for an indoor venue. (By contrast, recent BottleRocks have drawn a reported 40,000 fans for each of three days, and a Napa city permit caps RiverStage concerts at 5,700 spectators each.)