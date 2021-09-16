With COVID-19 outlook hazy, Napa Valley College prepares for open-air theater productions

Napa Valley College has begun work on a trio of plays its theater director is confident can safely be enjoyed by live audiences – but outdoors, while the battle against COVID-19 continues.
Limited to streaming musicals and plays online in 2020-21, NVC’s theater program is preparing productions of “All Together Now! A Local Event Celebrating Musical Theater,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Elf the Musical JR.” for November and December, starting with auditions it conducted last week.
Barring another coronavirus surge and shutdown of mass gatherings, they would become the two-year college’s first stage productions that ticket buyers could enjoy face to face since the arrival of the pandemic in early 2020 abruptly closed college and school campuses nationwide, forcing academics – and the arts – to decamp to the internet.
At least early in the academic year, however, the tales of elves and cartoon beagles and Broadway hit tunes will not take shape in the college’s Performing Arts Center, but outside the theater building in south Napa, amid continuing concerns about gathering large audiences indoors.
And the option to watch NVC musicals and plays from afar through Zoom also will remain, offering an alternative to the theater experience or a substitute in case of a future shutdown, according to Jennifer King, the school’s theater arts coordinator.
“I’m 80, 90% sure, yes, but we just don’t know what these (COVID-19) variants are going to do to us,” she said of the prospects for a full theater schedule. “I’m very hopeful, let’s put it that way.”
The COVID-19 live theater shutdown has inspired performers to learn new technical skills, as seen in the Napa Valley College production of "A Chorus Line."
State COVID-19 rules require indoor gathering places with at least 1,000 seats to verify vaccination or negative virus tests for all visitors, although the Performing Arts Center seats only 450 in its main auditorium, well below the threshold.
After nearly 15 months of enforced idleness while California and its counties imposed social distancing to curb COVID-19’s spread, in-person drama and music performances began returning with the state’s June 15 reopening of its economy. So far, the entertainment revival in the Napa Valley has mainly taken the form of music concerts at wineries, the Oxbow RiverStage series in downtown Napa, and a BottleRock festival that played to sold-out audiences at the Expo earlier this month.
But an increase in COVID-19 infections powered by the virus’ faster-spreading Delta variant has injected a note of caution into the embrace of live performance. BottleRock and RiverStage organizers have required spectators to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test, and Yountville’s 1,200-seat Lincoln Theater – which shares land with the Veterans Home of California and its skilled nursing center – remains closed, although directors have aimed to bring back performers by year’s end.
For the early months of NVC’s current theater season, the college has opted for open-air productions rather than require actors as well as audiences to wear masks inside the theater, according to King. The college’s first group of productions, therefore, will take place in chillier and possibly wetter conditions as fall segues into winter.
Opening the schedule Nov. 12-14 will be “All Together Now,” a revue of hits from various Broadway musicals that NVC will present along with thousands of other theater companies in the U.S. and abroad, all with free admission. On Dec. 4-5 and 11-12, the college will run alternating performances of “Elf the Musical JR,” based on the “Elf” film, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” a stage adaptation of Charles Schulz’s 1965 animated television special featuring the comic-strip characters of “Peanuts.” Choral and jazz concerts also are being planned for December.
Students will be able to go maskless in certain activities where face coverings are impractical, but will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
King described plans for actors to lean into the outdoor and cool-weather setting of the Christmas-season productions, even if health concerns have pushed them out of their regular climate-controlled venue.
“We’ll create a winter wonderland outside,” she said. “Everything will be sheltered, but we’ll provide hot chocolate and a wonderful time with these holiday characters.”
Results of the November and December shows will help to guide what kinds of productions NVC will mount in early 2022 during the second half of the school year, according to King.
Still to be decided is whether the theater program will present Zoom-based performances of “All Together Now” separately from live ones, or simply stream the plays in real time. In either case, according to King, participants will work from a full year’s worth of experience acting for a remote audience; over the summer and fall 2020, NVC has offered webcasts of “Romeo and Juliet,” “A Chorus Line” and “Night of the Living Dead.”
Come the fall semester, the college will keep to a mostly internet-based teaching model.
NVC’s theater program is working out what rules on mask wearing and vaccination will apply to outdoor spectators. By comparison, BottleRock and the RiverStage concerts have required guests to display digital passes affirming full doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or a negative test for the virus within two or three days of a performance. BottleRock also made face coverings mandatory at its spa and other indoor spaces, though not at stages or other outdoor areas of the Napa Valley Expo.
On Wednesday, Napa County’s public health director Dr. Karen Relucio indicated that state guidance on large-scale gatherings will remain the local rule as well, meaning that proof of vaccination will be required for outdoor events only when attendance exceeds 10,000 – 10 times the threshold for an indoor venue. (By contrast, recent BottleRocks have drawn a reported 40,000 fans for each of three days, and a Napa city permit caps RiverStage concerts at 5,700 spectators each.)
“We do not envision that this will become an online event only unless the event organizer decides to do so,” she said in an email of NVC’s plans for open-air theater.
A requirement to wear face coverings at all on-campus indoor areas remains in effect, according to Matt Christensen, Senior Director, of Facilities Services. If performances do take place at the auditorium, each event will be evaluated for gaps between shows to ensure adequate ventilation, he said Wednesday.
