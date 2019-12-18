With work yet to begin on overhauling downtown Napa’s Dwight Murray Plaza, city leaders are pondering how to freshen its dated design in the coming months – preferably on a budget.
Painted flooring, fresh landscaping, artistic lighting and even decorative tree “sweaters” are among the flourishes Napa may sprinkle around the public square on First Street, where a $2.2 million renovation the city approved three years ago has languished amid ballooning Bay Area construction costs.
Directors of the Napa parks and public works departments shared the ideas with the City Council on Tuesday as possible short-term enhancements that could be carried out over the next six months, and at a total cost of no more than $35,000.
The interim steps described by Recreation Manager Katrina Gregory range from decorative touches to added activities at the square. For example, Napa could create a busking program to schedule informal performances by local musicians to drum up spectator interest, or install sculptures featured in the city’s Art Walk outdoor gallery, for which the plaza has been a venue in the past.
Meanwhile, Napa could refresh the plaza’s sunken surface with decorative paint, adorn its trees with multicolored stocking-like wraps, or string LED bulbs across the square to form nighttime lighted art, Gregory told council members.
While such touches would present a fresh look to residents and visitors passing by or through the plaza, they also may call attention to the delays in carrying out a full-scale renewal of a square that opened in 1974 as the city’s intended central gathering place.
A renovation won council approval in 2016 but has yet to move forward, as Napa copes with rising cost estimates and a dense bird’s nest of utility lines beneath the square.
While not opposing short-term improvements for the plaza, Councilmember Scott Sedgley expressed impatience with the seeming lack of momentum toward lasting changes at the site.
“I guess the lesson is that you wait long enough and it’ll go away,” he said. “… It’s a little disappointing that we want to table this (when) the pit and the fountain are still roadblocks. It’s sad to let it go.”
Dwight Murray Plaza was part of an ambitious urban-renewal campaign that included converting a stretch of Brown Street into a pedestrian mall and razing the historic Migliavacca building. But in the decades since, large-scale festivals and outdoor events have steadily migrated toward Veterans Memorial Park and the Oxbox Commons, leaving behind an increasingly underused sunken plaza still clad in its original mid-1970s brick-like pavement.
You have free articles remaining.
A timber clock tower widely derided for its poor timekeeping was eventually removed from the square in 2001, at the same time a stone-lined waterfall fountain was remade into a planter after vandals repeatedly poured soap into its basin.
Renovation plans the council approved in 2016 call for the seating pit to be filled in and replaced by a single-level surface, on which new trees would be planted and parasol-topped tables and chairs installed. An art installation by Ned Kahn, “Veil of Water,” would be placed at the center of the square, forming a 50-foot-wide circular canopy strung with numerous small metal tiles that would create a wave-like rippling when stirred by the wind.
However, a request for construction bids turned up only one taker, and at an estimate well above Napa’s budget. Funding for the “Veil of Water” artwork also came up short, as the $325,000 allocated for Kahn’s piece did not include money for the stainless-steel supports needed to hold the canopy in place, according to Public Works Director Julie Lucido.
In early 2019, Napa announced a one-year delay for the plaza overhaul, choosing instead to complete the widening of sidewalks along downtown Main Street. Council members are scheduled to hold their annual goal-setting workshop Jan. 14, when they may decide what priority to give the plaza project during 2020.
While Napa continues to wait on rebuilding the plaza, two councilmembers suggested reconsidering an earlier design for its centerpiece – a “sprayground,” a fountain flush-mounted with the floor where children could play amid the flumes.
Liz Alessio called such a water feature more engaging with visitors than Kahn’s canopy artwork, for which she said the wave-like effect of moving tiles could only be properly appreciated from a height rather than at street level. “You just don’t capture the movement on the horizontal, up close,” she said.
“I am 1 million percent for a splash pad,” added Doris Gentry. “I think our kids need a safe place to stomp around in the water.”
It remains unclear whether Napa would revisit the surface-fountain idea, however. While the concept initially gained strong support from council members, city officials dropped the idea in 2016 after learning a California law requires such “interactive fountains” to have the same amenities as public swimming pools – including fixed, gender-specific restrooms and showers that would have to fit within Dwight Murray Plaza’s tight footprint.
Howard Yune's memorable stories from 2019
These are the five Register stories I feel had the most impact, or touched people most deeply, in 2019.
Courtney Teague's story on high-cost housing and its effects speaks to the most pressing issue in Napa today.
In March, the Register looked back on the fallout and lessons of the 2018 Pathway Home shooting.
Arik and Hannah Housley opened up on their work to combat violence in the year since their daughter's death in Thousand Oaks.
Register editor Sean Scully captured the stories of military service that surround us in the Napa Valley.
The Register shared Napa's stories from the PG&E power shut-offs, including the travails of the county's oldest residents.