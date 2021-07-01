With fewer Fourth of July fireworks, Napa animal groups still recommend close eye on pets

“Personal fireworks — even those on the smaller side — if your neighbor is the one who’s setting them off, (pets) can still hear, because animals can hear (a wider frequency) than we can,” Erika Gamez, manager of the Napa County Animal Shelter, said Wednesday. “If it feels loud for us, imagine how loud it is for them when it seems ten times louder; that is usually why animals are going to run away.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

American Canyon to host Napa County’s only Fourth of July fireworks this year Elsewhere in the Napa Valley, mostly low-key events will mark Independence Day as the emergence from pandemic-related shutdowns continues.

While the county shelter on Gasser Lane does not track the weekly number of pets brought into its Gasser Lane facility by the suspected reasons for their separation, Gamez said that number tends to jump each July Fourth season. In 2019, the most recent pre-pandemic year, the number of animal returns to the shelter from July 3-10 was 37 — compared to just 19 during the same week in 2020 when all fireworks and festivals were canceled across Napa County.

The key to avoiding a pet’s disappearance — or worse — begins with owners staying with their pets when possible, and not depending entirely on fences, enclosures or pet carriers to prevent a panicked escape.