With gatherings soon to resume, will Napa Valley's event economy come rushing back?

The lack of guidance or timeline around pandemic-era gatherings has been especially tough for the local events industry because business is typically booked as far as a year and a half in advance, Gallagher said. Now that there’s at least a framework in place, business can resume.

V. Sattui’s Flick said the winery was still considering how best to comply with the new guidance. The process of verifying, for example, that each guest at a 300 person wedding is verified or has received a negative COVID-19 test will no doubt pose logistical challenges, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s no real direction on enforcement. Our standpoint is that that is not exactly our place (as the venue),” Flick said. “What we’ve communicated at this point is that it is up to the couples and their event planners to reach out to their guests and make sure everyone’s on the same page.”

Gallagher said the question of how to most effectively verify guests are vaccinated or COVID negative has been “the frenzy of the week.” A number of businesses have reached out to Visit Napa Valley asking for additional guidance, she said. Visit Napa Valley is currently in conversation with local elected officials and the county public health department on the subject.