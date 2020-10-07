With harvest amid fire and smoke, how should Napa Valley protect its farmworkers?

But how best to keep workers safe once they do enter those zones is a topic just now being broached by regulatory bodies, according to Teresa Andrews, education and outreach specialist with the Western Center for Agricultural Health and Safety at the University of California, Davis. Andrews orchestrates bilingual training on smoke exposure for farmworkers and their employers, helping them understand the risks and protection against them.

She does not yet have recommendations to offer for employers looking to better understand how to protect their workers when they must work in an area that’s been evacuated.

“We are looking into creating some materials – educational materials – and maybe offering a training on how to enter (an evacuation zone) in a safe way,” Andrews said. “We understand that this kind of material is needed, but we are not yet there.”

That growers cannot simply abandon their grape crop in the wake of evacuations and poor air quality is “common sense,” Andrews said. Oftentimes workers are themselves eager to conduct picks despite the circumstances, according to Andrews, concerned a cancelled day of work could impact their financial wellness.