You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
With mighty horn blasts, Napa Valley Wine Train sounds support for essential workers
alert featured
Tribute

With mighty horn blasts, Napa Valley Wine Train sounds support for essential workers

Marius Vladeanu

Marius Vladeanu, chief mechanical officer on the Wine Train, poses with his hand near the handle he pulls to sound the horn on the train. To recognize transportation workers on the job during COVID-19, the Wine Train participated in a national campaign, #SoundTheHorn. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

On Thursday at exactly noon, the horn of Napa’s Wine Train was heard for the first time in weeks.

With several pulls – short, long, long, long, long – the brassy sounding train horn echoed across downtown Napa as the engine rumbled. If anyone nearby was trying to take a nap, they surely were no longer. 

The train wasn’t calling passengers to board or warning cars at a crossing.

It was sounding out in support of transportation and other essential workers across the country, many of whom remain on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #SoundTheHorn campaign -- a coordinated effort to simultaneously sound vehicle horns at noon PST -- was created by Amtrak in collaboration with transportation partners nationwide.

Partners supporting the cause throughout the country include Metrolink and AC Transit on the West Coast and transportation and rail companies across the rest of the U.S.

As a non-essential tourism-oriented business, the Napa Valley Wine Train isn’t running these days.

The last trains ran on March 16, said Tony Giacco, director of railroad operations at the Wine Train. Most of the workers at the Wine Train have been furloughed.

Even though the Wine Train is meant for entertainment, not shipping or commuting, “We’re part of a system and want to honor all those that are helping” during this crisis, said Giacco.

And besides showing solidarity with other workers, it helps keep the engines in good condition by turning them on for a bit. “It’s not good for them to sit too long,” he said.

“I’m happy to be a little part of it,” said Marius Vladeanu, chief mechanical officer on the Wine Train. Vladeanu was stationed in the cab of the locomotive on Thursday -- he was in charge of pulling the handle that sounds the horn.

“I’d like to do everything possible to bring people together” to help recover from this pandemic, he said.

Greg Brun, partner at the Napa Valley Wine Train, fully supported the sound-off.

“It’s similar to what you are seeing where folks are acknowledging front line health care workers (by) banging pots and pans” at the same time each night, said Brun. This is the same idea but for the transportation industry, he said.

“Any small thing we can do to acknowledge them is important in times like this.”

"Transportation workers continue to provide critical service for healthcare workers, first responders, childcare workers, grocery store employees and other heroes who are performing critically essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic," said a news release from Amtrak.

“Every hero deserves to be recognized and thanked for their courage, selflessness and the help they are providing to this country during this time,” said Amtrak Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating and Commercial Officer Stephen Gardner.

“AC Transit’s heroes neither wears a cape nor costume,” said General Manager Michael Hursh. “Instead, our heroes suit up in personal protective equipment, each day, to ensure that the most vulnerable in our communities continue to have access to life essentials: doctors, groceries, and paychecks.”

“#SoundTheHorn is the least we can collectively do to honor the quiet daily heroism of transit professionals,” he said.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan

This webpage contains all Napa County coronavirus coverage as featured in the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan. This page will be updated several times a day as news comes in. Please bookmark this page to stay on top of local developments.

Submit news tips here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/news-tips/news_tips/

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News