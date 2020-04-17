With mighty horn blasts, Wine Train sounds support for essential workers

Even though the Wine Train is meant for entertainment, not shipping or commuting, “We’re part of a system and want to honor all those that are helping” during this crisis, said Giacco.

And besides showing solidarity with other workers, it helps keep the engines in good condition by turning them on for a bit. “It’s not good for them to sit too long,” he said.

“I’m happy to be a little part of it,” said Marius Vladeanu, chief mechanical officer on the Wine Train. Vladeanu was stationed in the cab of the locomotive on Thursday at noon -- he was in charge of pulling the handle that sounds the horn.

“I’d like to do everything possible to bring people together” to help recover from this pandemic, he said.

Greg Brun, partner at the Napa Valley Wine Train, fully supported the sound-off.

“It’s similar to what you are seeing where folks are acknowledging front line health care workers (by) banging pots and pans” at the same time each night, said Brun. This is the same idea but for the transportation industry, he said.

“Any small thing we can do acknowledge them is important in times like this.”