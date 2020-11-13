With Napa civic center on hold, city looks toward refurbishing existing buildings

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the interim, Lucido said, Napa should consider modifying the current City Hall on School Street to create more office and conference space. Other recommendations included unfreezing an engineer’s position to develop a facility improvement plan, and reassessing staffing at each building in case some of the workforce continues working remotely even after the COVID-19 emergency passes.

Napa responded to the abrupt economic slowdown triggered by COVID-19 by passing a budget in June that projected $87 million of revenue against $90.6 million in expenditures, with $3.6 million of emergency reserves to plug the gap — a sharp drop-off from the pre-pandemic forecast of $104.7 million revenue and spending of $103.3 million. Hiring was frozen for 31 vacancies, including 11 jobs at Napa Police and 10 in the Public Works division.

The city shelved more draconian measures suggested during the spring, such as a split of the Parks and Recreation department between two other agencies, Public Works and Community Development, that drew criticism from staff and residents. The city also paused discussions of layoffs with staff bargaining bodies, and city manager Potter affirmed in his Monday letter that Napa would not seek employee concessions through the end of the fiscal year in June 2021, barring “additional unplanned decreases of revenue from our budget.”