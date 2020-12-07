With nearly 20,000 dead and economy hit by lockdown, California faces treacherous phase of pandemic

Rick Hayes, a retired high school English teacher, was enjoying his daily ritual of drinking coffee and reading a newspaper outside at the Hangout Restaurant & Beach Bar near Main Street in Seal Beach on Sunday morning.

Asked about the looming lockdown that will put his routine on hold for at least three weeks, Hayes said, "I think it's unfortunate but probably necessary."

The 76-year-old, whose mask was pulled down under his chin so he could sip from his mug, appeared to be in the minority of those wearing a face covering on the popular beachside strip of restaurants in Orange County.

"We got to get this thing under control," he said. "Covering up seems to help."

There was noticeably less support for the restrictions up the street at Hennessey's Grill.

"I would really like to see statistics on mental health-related deaths as a result of this," said Bob Berk, a retired aerospace engineer, who was having mimosas with his wife and another couple at an outdoor table. "Yes, this is a vicious virus, but you have people who are not just losing their livelihoods but their lives to suicide and stress.

"It's tragic," Berk added, "but let the people who are at risk stay home. Don't quarantine the healthy."