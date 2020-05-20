With odd weather, pandemic, growing season off to strange start in Napa Valley

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Between unpredictable weather and crews spaced six feet apart or more among the vines, Napa Valley's growing season is off to an unconventional start.

The beginning of this year gave way to a mild, dry winter that brought with it early bud break, spring frost warnings and now unseasonably persistent rain in mid-May. That said, grape growers -- like all farmers -- well know there is no such thing as an “average” growing season, according to Trefethen Family Vineyards CEO Jon Ruel.

“Every winter Mother Nature shuffles the deck and deals the cards, and we play the hand,” Ruel said. The weather has been variable, he acknowledged, though vines have continued to grow well even through late season rain.

“This year’s looks like a decent crop,” Ruel said. “It’s been grounding to be out there: the grapes are growing, they’re happy, they don’t know anything about the COVID-19 situation.”

The grape market, however, has more so reacted to the pandemic. Experts have predicted a softening as sales-by-volume decrease in the wake of tasting room and restaurant shut downs; the price of grapes could decline considerably.