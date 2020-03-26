With schools closed, Napa parents are having to home-school their kids. How's that going?

Describing herself as a teacher both in and out of the classroom, “part of me was excited to some spend some time with my kids and help with their learning” during this shutdown, said Heine.

But another part of her really misses her classroom kids. “I’m still struggling with that.”

“I’m not sure when I will see them next,” she said. “I’m trying to maintain as much communication with my families as possible but it’s difficult.”

“I have created a Facebook page for myself and sharing activity ideas for my family and ideas for my community.”

“We try to cover all the learning subjects – a day where we focus on math, art, science, life skills and sensory play," for example.

Heine said it’s hard to create individualized lessons for kids with different needs – including her own two children, who are both diagnosed with autism.

“Distance learning is not for everyone,” said Heine.

“It’s not something you can just pick up and do at the drop of a hat. As educators we go to school to learn to do this. It’s a big ask for parents for sure.”

“It’s almost an impossible task to make this equitable for everybody."