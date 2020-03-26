With schools shut, Napa parents are having to homeschool their kids. How's that going?

“I’m not sure when I will see them next,” she said. “I’m trying to maintain as much communication with my families as possible but it’s difficult.”

“I have created a Facebook page for myself and sharing activity ideas for my family and ideas for my community.”

“We try to cover all the learning subjects – a day where we focus on math, art, science, life skills and sensory play," for example.

Heine said it’s hard to create individualized lessons for kids with different needs – including her own two children, who are both diagnosed with autism.

“Distance learning is not for everyone,” said Heine.

“It’s not something you can just pick up and do at the drop of a hat. As educators we go to school to learn to do this. It’s a big ask for parents for sure.”

“It’s almost an impossible task to make this equitable for everybody."

Heine said the most important message she wanted to share with other parents is this: “Right now you are doing enough. Loving your child, being a parent to your child, is enough.”