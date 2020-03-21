With tasting rooms closed, Napa's wine country workforce feels the sting

A member of the winery’s human resources team had told him the expedited nature of the layoffs was to encourage former team members to quickly file for unemployment. Staff members were given a week’s pay as severance; some were notified of the layoffs via email, he said.

The Del Dotto family apologized to tasting room employees for not reaching out individually, according to an internal email obtained by the Register.

“The government is now bailing out businesses so that they can continue to operate but we aren’t one of them,” the family wrote, describing the crisis as “a pandemic that is worse than Spanish Influenza” and “the biggest financial crash since the Great Depression.”

“We are following the governments (sic) plan of shrinking our business quickly and reducing expenses so we can reopen in the long term which is our biggest concern,” the email continued.

The Del Dotto family did not respond to repeated requests for comment. One employee said they had been instructed not to reply to the Register’s requests.