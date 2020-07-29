With the clock running out on federal unemployment insurance, Napans receiving benefits stress

Many of the company’s clients were large weekend retreat groups – from 30 to 120 people – the resident said. Because those kinds of gatherings won’t resume any time soon, she believes things will not return to normal until at least 2021.

Currently, she’s receiving $1,050 each week on employment. That’s been more enough to cover her half of the $1,760 rent she and her partner pay for their apartment in Napa and other necessary expenses, she said.

“I know this is a lot of money, and I’m beyond grateful for it,” she wrote in a in a Twitter direct message, adding that she’d been able to pay off some debt and emergency bills with the extra income. “Once the $600 goes (away), I’ll have $450 a week.”

That is enough to cover her half of the rent, the resident added, but she voiced concern for Napa residents living alone who could feasibly find themselves unable to pay rent without the heightened benefits. She’d been looking for full-time work but has had no luck, and voiced concern over having to potentially settle for a minimum-wage job in lieu of her old position, which paid $18 an hour.