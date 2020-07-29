With the clock running out on federal unemployment insurance, Napans receiving benefits stress

With federal pandemic unemployment insurance set to expire in three days and no clear path forward at the federal level, many Napans receiving the supplemental $600 per week are asking themselves how they’ll continue to afford even basic necessities in its absence.
The supplemental assistance passed as part of the federal CARES (Coronavirus Assistance Relief and Economic Security) Act has been “a blessing” for Ashley Zaragoza, who in March was furloughed from her position as a group coordinator and spa concierge at a hotel in St. Helena. She was brought back on by her employer as a part-time employee at the end of June, she said, but has been using the partial unemployment benefits she now receives to make ends meet.
“Once the $600 ends, it’s going to be very tight,” Zaragoza said in a Twitter direct message. She’s currently working 10 to 15 hours a week, and at $15.61 per hour, her monthly income from her work alone – now on track to be between $500 and $800 – is no longer enough to cover her bills, she said.
Recipients are paid the $600 on top of their state’s unemployment insurance. California’s pandemic unemployment insurance pays a maximum of $450 each week to unemployed eligible residents, according to the state’s Employment Development Department (EDD).
Zaragoza has been receiving $1,300 each pay period while on partial unemployment, she said, or $2,600 a month. Once the CARES Act supplement expires, that benefit could drop to $600 or less each pay period – or $1,200 a month. Zaragoza needs almost twice that to pay her bills – rent, food, utilities and food for a family member whom she is partially supporting. Her income from work will help make ends meet, but it’s been variable at best.
“All of the (hospitality) industry is hurting,” Zaragoza said, adding that she fears a second shutdown that could result once more in furlough. “It’s frustrating that July 31 is upon us and (Congress) still hasn’t made any decisions.”
Napa County’s unemployment rate skyrocketed following pandemic-prompted lockdowns, reaching a 30-year high of 15.9% in April. Unemployment in the county has since trended downward, dropping slightly to 12.5% in June, according to most recently available data from the EDD. That percentage represents more than 9,200 unemployed county residents.
The wine and tourism industries – the first and second largest employers in Napa County, respectively - have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.
Hotels for the time being are “surviving,” according to Angelo Camillo, an assistant professor of management at Sonoma State University – but they’re doing so “on a respirator.” Restaurants, which operated on razor-thin profit margins even pre-pandemic, have been slammed by reopening rollbacks and reduced capacity, Camillo, who specializes in hospitality management, said.
“(Much of their business) is gone temporarily,” Camillo said, citing the absence of corporate events as specifically damaging for hotels in the area. Occupancy dropped to 30% in June, down from 80% in June of 2019.
“We have no idea what the future holds. Following the corporate postings from hotels – which I do every day – it looks as though they may not recover until 2023."
One 24-year-old Napa County resident who asked to remain anonymous out of concern for her privacy said she’d previously worked as a catering cook for a company based in Napa. When lockdowns began in March, her company transferred over to its sister business – a warehouse manufacturing toilet paper and cleaning supplies.
But she found rushhour traffic slowly returning to the Bay Area, the resident said, and what had once been a manageable commute to work became a two-hour slog. She asked to be put on furlough; the company granted her request on June 1, and she began receiving unemployment shortly thereafter. She’s not sure when she’ll be called back to her job as a cook.
Many of the company’s clients were large weekend retreat groups – from 30 to 120 people – the resident said. Because those kinds of gatherings won’t resume any time soon, she believes things will not return to normal until at least 2021.
Currently, she’s receiving $1,050 each week on employment. That’s been more enough to cover her half of the $1,760 rent she and her partner pay for their apartment in Napa and other necessary expenses, she said.
“I know this is a lot of money, and I’m beyond grateful for it,” she wrote in a in a Twitter direct message, adding that she’d been able to pay off some debt and emergency bills with the extra income. “Once the $600 goes (away), I’ll have $450 a week.”
That is enough to cover her half of the rent, the resident added, but she voiced concern for Napa residents living alone who could feasibly find themselves unable to pay rent without the heightened benefits. She’d been looking for full-time work but has had no luck, and voiced concern over having to potentially settle for a minimum-wage job in lieu of her old position, which paid $18 an hour.
Working as waitstaff had crossed her mind, too, but the future of the restaurant industry seemed just as uncertain as the job she’d just left.
“Jobs that rely on tips are so uncertain these days,” she wrote. “What’s going to happen in month’s time when fire season kicks up and the air quality (is too poor) to dine outside?”
California’s legislators have reportedly discussed creating a state-level $600 unemployment benefit in lieu of a federal solution. Congress has yet to agree on the provisions of its next round of anticipated coronavirus relief. Democrats have said the $600 benefit should remain in place until January; Republicans, divided as a party, have proposed a $1 trillion relief package that would cut spending and subsequently lower unemployment benefits.
Some members of Congress advocating for spending cuts reportedly have said the benefit could be temporarily lowered to $200 per week eventually phasing into a system that would pay unemployed individuals making less than $55,000 annually 70% of their lost wages.
The drop in benefits could prove problematic for businesses whose employees have not yet been able to return to work full time. Restaurants commonly spend 65% or more of their revenue on payroll, according to Sonoma State’s Camillo. Without the safety net of federal unemployment insurance, former full-time employees working partial hours, like Zaragoza, could be forced to leave the industry all together.
The tourism economy of the North Bay is cyclical, Sonoma State’s Camillo said. There are a number of businesses that may ultimately never reopen because of their losses.
“We basically feed each other,” Camillo said of wineries, restaurants and hotels. “When one is disrupted, there’s no synergy anymore. One (out of line) and everyone gets impacted.”
You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.
