Napa County is urging all residents to stand up and be counted in the 2020 Census with a $208,000 effort that uses “trusted messengers” to drive the point home.
The U.S. Census Bureau will mail postcards to homes around March 12. Each card will have an identification number that people can use to log in at the Census website and answer questions, such as giving their ethnicity, saying if the own or rent the home and listing other people in their household.
On Tuesday, the Napa County Board of Supervisors accepted $108,000 from the state for local “complete count” outreach activities. The county last year accepted $100,000.
Napa County is hardly a disinterested party. An undercount would mean less money for health and human services and other programs.
But the county anticipates some groups will be hard to count, such as immigrants and limited-English speakers. One method to reach them will be posting videos – 30 in all—on county and other websites.
In one video, Napa County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Nemko looks viewers in the eye and tries to dispel fears the government might use the information against them.
“Please know this is entirely safe and confidential,” Nemko says. “We just want to know how many people live here so we can serve you better.”
Another video features Suscol Intertribal Council Executive Director Charlie Toledo. She urges everyone with at least a quarter Native American heritage to include Native American among their ethnicities.
“We’re really hoping to get the Native American population in Napa County counted,” Toledo tells viewers.
You have free articles remaining.
Eva Garcia, wife of American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia, addresses the audience in Tagalog, a language spoken in the Philippines. An American Canyon businessperson addresses them in Hindi, spoken in India.
Napa County has a “complete count” committee with representatives from local cities, schools and community-based groups. Members have talked to people in the hard-to-count communities to try to come up with the best outreach strategies.
At least 10 question assistant centers and kiosks will be established to provide places to respond to Census 2020 by computers and phones. Schools, libraries and community-based organizations are hosting sites, Assistant County Executive Officer Mary Booher said.
The committee will have access to real-time data about where electronic census responses are coming from. Then outreach efforts can shift to census tracts where response is weaker than expected.
People who don’t respond to the 2020 Census postcard and reminders might get a knock on the door from U.S. Census workers. Those who want paper surveys, available in English and Spanish only, will have to request the forms from the Census Bureau.
If someone doesn’t feel comfortable answering a question on the census questionnaire, that person will still be counted, Booher said. The Census Bureau might contact them to try to fill in the blanks, but won’t disqualify the overall response.
“Let’s get as complete a count as we can,” county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.
The countdown to the counting has begun.