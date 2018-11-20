A woman stabbed her boyfriend during an argument in a parked car outside of the Elks Lodge on Soscol Avenue, police say.
A Napa Police Department officer saw the car around 8:35 p.m. and found Alicia Cayanan, 36, and a man inside. He was bleeding profusely from his left leg. He said he fell, but the officer realized that Cayanan had stabbed him, police say.
His injury was not life-threatening, but he was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
Cayanan was arrested on suspicion of two felonies: assault with a deadly weapon and committing an act of domestic violence that caused an injury.