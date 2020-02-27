You are the owner of this article.
Woman arrested after vehicles damaged in north Napa

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Police received reports shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday that multiple vehicles had been crashed into on the 700 block of Pueblo Avenue, west of Soscol Avenue. Witnesses said a barefoot female driver had fled the scene.

The suspect, Christie Lynn Marcus, 33, of Napa was located on Soscol, police said. Marcus, who was highly intoxicated, was identified by a witness and a Ring video, police said.

Marcus was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of DUI, hit and run and violation of parole.

