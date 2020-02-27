Woman arrested after vehicles damaged in north Napa

Police received reports shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday that multiple vehicles had been crashed into on the 700 block of Pueblo Avenue, west of Soscol Avenue. Witnesses said a barefoot female driver had fled the scene.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The suspect, Christie Lynn Marcus, 33, of Napa was located on Soscol, police said. Marcus, who was highly intoxicated, was identified by a witness and a Ring video, police said.

Marcus was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of DUI, hit and run and violation of parole.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.