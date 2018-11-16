A woman was arrested for stealing diapers, baby blankets, baby clothes, PediaSure, orange juice, batteries and more in American Canyon, police say.
Employees of the Walmart Supercenter say Oakland resident Desirea Raquinan Washington, 40, loaded up her bronze minivan and fled from them, according to a statement released Friday by the American Canyon Police Department.
Officers pulled her over on Highway 29 near South Kelly Road. Washington was still out of breath, police say.
She was driving on a suspended license and had more than $1,200 worth of stolen items in her car, according to police. California shoplifters can be charged with a felony if they steal more than $950 worth of items.
She made several trips to steal the bounty, said American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz. There's a big black market for items such as baby diapers and baby formula, he said.
Washington was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of grand theft and a misdemeanor related to driving on a suspended license. She remained in custody as of Friday evening, according to jail records.