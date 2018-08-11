A 35-year-old San Pablo woman was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after allegedly allowing her 12-year-old son to drive to Walmart in American Canyon on Saturday, according to American Canyon Police.
When officers stopped the vehicle for an expired registration at about 4 a.m. on Saturday, they discovered that the boy was driving it, police said. The boy’s mother, Leslie Marion Motylewski, was also in possession of heroin, police said.
Motylewski was arrested and booked at the Napa County jail on suspicion of child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.
The boy was released to family, police said.